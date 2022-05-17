Judge hails impressive Holstein line-up

This was Iwan Morgan’s fourth judging appointment at Balmoral, having previously presided over the Jersey, Holstein and dairy interbreed sections in recent years.

“Balmoral is one of my favourite shows, and I’d like to thank and congratulate the exhibitors for their hard work in preparation for the show. The calibre of cattle on parade is a credit to the country. There was great quality throughout the junior and senior classes,” added Mr Morgan who runs the noted Erie Herd comprising of 150 Holstein and 30 Jersey cows.

Claiming the supreme overall Holstein championship and the reserve interbreed dairy title was Peak Chief Fran VG88 exhibited by Cyril and Martin Millar, Coleraine. Sired by Stantons Chief, and bred from Peak Dorcy Frank EX91, she was purchased in July 2021 at the Sterndale and Peak dispersal sale.

Holstein champion and reserve interbreed dairy champion was Peak Chief Fran VG88 owned by the Millar family, Coleraine, and exhibited by Andrew Kennedy. Included are Martin and Bella Millar, Hannah and Brodie Steel, with Laura McConnell, Fane Valley. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Calved in September, and in-calf to sexed Lambda, this much-admired second calver is producing 45 litres of milk per day. The Millar’s Herd comprises of 270 cows, and the family were delighted to win their first-ever Holstein championship at Balmoral.

Standing in reserve position, and winning the exhibitor-bred championship, was the second placed Hilltara Undenied Apple VG88 bred by Sam and John McCormick, Bangor. Sired by Our Favorite Undenied, her dam is the home-bred Hilltara Doorman Apple 2 SP VG89 – one of 450 cows in the herd.

Calved in March, she is yielding 50 litres per day, and produced 10,322kgs at 4.17% fat and 3.17% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

The breed champion and reserve both came from the hotly contested second calver class which featured an impressive line-up of 11 cows. “I love judging cows, and this was a tremendous class with great cows all the way to the end. Without doubt, a show spectacle and the best class of second calvers that I’ve ever had the privilege of judging,” added Iwan Morgan.

Reserve Holstein champion was Hilltara Undenied Apple VG88 exhibited by John, Sam, Tom and Katelyn McCormick, Bangor. Also pictured is James McAvoy, Fane Valley. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“The champion is an outstanding winner, and everything I look for in a dairy cow. She is well-balanced, and has length, width, capacity, and a beautiful high and wide rear udder.

“The reserve champion is another fantastic young cow. There isn’t much between them, and they’ve been neck-and-neck in the showring all day.”

Securing the honourable mention award was Hallow Atwood Carmen EX92 exhibited by Philip Jones who had made the journey from Gorey in County Wexford. This third calver is one of 90 cows in the Hallow Herd, and was Holstein and reserve interbreed champion at the RUAS Winter Fair in December. She is in-calf, due in November, to Stantons Chief.

Iwan Morgan was also impressed with the junior Holstein line-up, describing the champion Damm Tatoo Sallie VG88 as out of this world. “This is a phenomenal heifer! She is incredible from every angle.

The Holstein second calver class attracted an impressive entry of 11 cows . Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Oozing quality and style, this heifer is as good as I’ve ever seen, and one of the highlights of my judging career.”

Bred by George and David Simpson from Lisburn, the junior champion is a Duckett Crush Tatoo daughter, bred from Damm Goldsun Sallie – one of 230 cows in the herd. She produced a heifer calf in September, and is due again in October to Stantons Chief.

Producing 33 litres at 5.12% fat and 5.58% protein on the herd’s robotic milking system, her projected first lactation yield is 12,000kgs. She was junior champion and reserve interbreed heifer champion at the RUAS Winter Fair in December.

Taking the Balmoral reserve junior championship was Hilltara Crushtime Maude 3 VG87 bred by Sam and John McCormick. Calved in November, she is giving 30 litres daily at 5.11% fat and 3.53% protein; and is due in October to King Doc. Sired by Col DG Crushtime, her dam is Hilltara Atwood Maude 10 ET SP VG89 - champion at the HYB calf show, and All-Britain junior heifer champion in 2018.

The interbreed dairy pairs championship was won by Peak Chief Fran VG87 exhibited by Martin Millar, Coleraine; and Hilltara Undenied Apple VG88 exhibited by John McCormick, Bangor. Included is Paul Ruegg, Flogas. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The junior honourable mention award went to Beechview Hurricane Primrose bred by George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown. She produced a Kings Ransome Dreambig heifer calf in February, and is giving 36 litres of milk daily. Sired by Bacon Hill Hurricane, her dam Saxelby Doorman Primrose EX94 was bought at the Saxelby dispersal in 2018.

Results from the show ring:

Showmanship

Novice and junior handler, under 13-years-old: 1, Thomas Torrens; 2, Cody Paul; 3, Jamie Paul; 4, Dylan Paul.

Intermediate handler, between 13 and 16 years-old: 1, Ava Montgomery; 2, Adam Torrens.

Senior handler, aged between 16 and 20-years-old: 1, Holly Keenan; 2, Alisa Fleming; 3, Tom McKnight.

HYB member John McLean, Priestland Herd, Bushmills, was one of the finalists for Holstein UK's President's Medal Award. He received the award at Balmoral Show from Holstein UK president John Jamieson. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Interbreed Specials

John Thompson and Sons Reserve Champion of Champions: C and M Millar’s Peak Chief Fran VG88.

Flogas Dairy Pairs Championship: C and M Millar’s Peak Chief Fran VG88, and S and J McCormick’s Hilltara Undenied Apple VG88.

John Thompson and Sons Dairy Group Championship: S and J McCormick’s Hilltara Undenied Apple VG and Hilltara Crushtime Maude 3 VG87, and C and M Millar’s Peak Chief Fran VG88.

Holstein Specials

John Thompson and Sons Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the champion: C and M Millar. Reserve: S and J McCormick.

Holstein Friesian Perpetual Challenge Cup for the exhibitor-bred champion: S and J McCormick. Reserve: Hallow Holsteins.

RJ Cooper Memorial Trophy for the junior champion: G and D Simpson. Reserve: S and J McCormick.

Fane Valley Award for the best udder: C and M Millar. Reserve: S and J McCormick.

Craigbet Rosan Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the winner of the production class: McLean Family. Reserve: P and S Haffey.

Barbican Crystal Award for the best pair of exhibitor-bred animals: S and J McCormick.

Holstein Classes

Heifer, under 18-months-old: 1, G and D Simpson, Damm Unix Lavish ET by Croteau Lesperron Unix; 2, G and J Wallace, Printshop Chief Ida 75 by Stantons Chief; 3, Henry Family, Mostragee Denver Ella by Brenland Denver.

Heifer in-calf, between 18 and 36-months-old: 1, G and D Simpson, Hilltara Diamondback Maude 9 by Mr D Apple Diamondback; 2, C and M Millar, Skyfall Hillhead GC Erica by Mr Chassity Gold Chip; 3, W and A Paul, Slatabogie Kandie Explosion Red by Cycle McGuicci Jordy Red.

Heifer in-milk, born on or after 01/11/19: 1, G and J Booth, Beechview Hurricane Primrose by Bacon-Hill Hurricane; 2, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Diamonback Twizzle by Mr D Apple Diamondback; 3, J Richardson, Annaghmore Absolute C Rosina by Apples Absolute Red.

Heifer in-milk, having had not more than one calving: 1, G and D Simpson, Damm Tatoo Sallie VG88 by Duckett Crush Tatoo; 2, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Crushtime Maude 3 VG87 by Col DG Crushtime; 3, G and J Booth, Beechview System Ruth VG87 by Mirabell Sound System.

Cow in-milk, having had two calvings: 1, C and M Millar, Peak Chief Fran VG88 by Stantons Chief; 2, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Undenied Apple VG88 by Our Favourite Undenied; 3, G and D Simpson, Damm Fitz Beth VG88 by Toc Farm Fitz.

Cow in-milk, having had three calvings: 1, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Atwood Carmen EX92 by Atwood; 2, C and M Millar, Peak Denver T Rhapsody VG87 by Mr Mogul Denver; 3, P and S Haffey, Glasson Silver SU Gail EX93 by Seagull Bay Silver.

Cow in-milk, having had four or more calvings: 1, P and S Haffey, Glasson Goldfish Form Erle EX94 by Toc Farm Goldfish; 2, S and J McCormick, Hilltara RC Atwood Embrace EX94 by Maple Downs IGW Atwood; 3, G and J Booth, Beechview Blarney Mogul Polly 2 EX94 by Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul.

Production class: 1, McLean Family, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose EX96 LP100 by Picston Shottle; 2, P and S Haffey, Glasson Goldfish Form Erle EX94 by Toc Farm Goldfish; 3, G and J Booth, Rockset Pepper Bridget EX95 by Delaberge Pepper.

Pair of females, property of exhibitor: 1, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Crushtime Maude 3 VG87 and Hilltara Undenied Apple VG88; 2, G and D Simson, Damm Tatoo Sallie VG88 and Damm Fitz Beth VG88; 3, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Atwood Carmen EX92 and Hallow Sol Twizzle VG89.

Junior Holstein champion was Damm Tatoo Sallie VG88 bred by George and David Simpson, Lisburn; and exhibited by Rory Timlin. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The Holsteins won the dairy breed presentation award at Balmoral Show. Judges Alex Woods and Lenton Ledbetter are pictured with exhibitors Leanne, Cody, Dylan and Jamie Paul, from the Slatabogie Herd, Maghera. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Welsh dairy judge Iwan Morgan from the Erie Herd. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Lauren Henry in the showing with George and David Simpson's first placed heifer Damm Unix Lavish ET. Picture: Julie Hazelton

William and James Crawford, Brookeborough, taking a keen interest in the Holstein judging at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Jason Booth, Stewartstown, won the in-milk heifer class at Balmoral with Beechview Hurricane Primrose. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Lily Haffey, Portadown, with her family's first prize fourth calver Glasson Goldfish Form Erle EX94 (3) at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton