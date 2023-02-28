Judges announced for NI Limousin Cattle Club and NI Young Limousin Breeders 2023 Rising Stars

​The calf show will be held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Saturday 11 March, with judging getting underway at 10.30am.

Judging the pedigree section at this year’s show will be Stephen Illingworth of the Glenrock herd, Lockerbie, Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen is no stranger to success in the sale and show ring and runs the Glenrock herd along with his wife Helen and son Thomas.

Judging the commercial section will be Ivan Lynn.

The Glenrock herd was founded in 1982 by Stephen's father David.

As a butcher, David found the Limousin a great carcase with a high kill out percentage when hung up. Being impressed with the breed, he then established his own herd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Glenrock herd has secured many achievements over the years, the most notable being the record breaking sale they held in 2014 which saw the maiden heifer, Glenrock Illusion, sell for 125,000gns. More recently, in May 2022, they sold the bull, Glenrock Redemption, for 25,000gns - the best price for a bull they have sold to date.

Stephen also served on council for eight years, including as vice-chairman of the British Limousin Cattle Society.

Judging the pedigree section at this year's show will be Stephen Illingworth.

Ivan Lynn of Hillside commercials from Armoy will judge the commercial section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ivan has earned a reputation as one of NI's leading commercial farmers and suckled calf producers, having been judged overall best large suckler herd in the 2022 NI Limousin Cattle Club herd competition.

Ivan runs the Hillside commercial herd along with his sons Conall, Daniel and Liam who are all keen on breeding, showing and selling stock.

A large range of Limousin bulls are used to improve his herd and to produce better quality calves. Ivan most recently judged the breeding heifer championship at the Royal Ulster fatstock event back in November.

Members look forward to welcoming both Stephen and Ivan to judge the sections at the 2023 Rising Stars calf show.

Advertisement

Advertisement