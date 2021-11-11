Judges confirmed for 2021 Premier Beef & Lamb Championships

Scottish judge James Nesbit, from Ayrshire, will oversee the various Cattle and Championship Classes. On the day, he will have the difficult task of crowning the Supreme Champion of Show with the sought after Allams Cup.

Garry Jennings, owner of the Mayfly in Kesh, will also join the judging panel to oversee the popular Ulster Housewife’s Champion.

John Kingham, Farm Manager at Teetra and Rathmore Farms, will be on hand to judge the Breeding Heifer Class. Last year John purchased the Reserve Champion for a record price of £9,200.

In the Calf section, the Calf and Young Handler Classes will be overseen by Scottish judge June Dowie.

In the sheep ring, local Killyleagh butcher Alfie Murray will judge the Lamb Classes including the winner of the renowned title of Best Butcher Pair.

This year, the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in association with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland will take place on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

The Show & Sale of premier beef cattle and lamb is open to the public. Showing commences at 11am followed by the highly anticipated auction at 6pm.

On the day, the live auction will also be streamed online and bids can be made in person on the night or via the MartEye App.

Conditions of entry (proof of COVID-19 status) can be found online at beefandlamb.org.uk.

Admission is £5 for adults and FREE for under 12’s when accompanied by an adult. Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members’ admission is £2.50 and a valid membership card must be presented. Entry for RUAS members is free of charge when a valid membership card is presented. Tickets can be purchased on arrival.