Jump start your career with CAFRE Equine Internships

With the support CAFRE receives from the equine industry, over 40 per cent of the graduating class of 2022 were offered an opportunity to get their careers off to a great start. CAFRE internship opportunities spread across the globe with numerous genres of the industry covered.

Michelle Dunne, who took up a place on the new CAFRE/Juddmonte internship in September in Kentucky, stated: “We are treated like any other full-time employee and have been given amazing opportunities.”

Michelle was one of three graduates that took a one-year internship at Juddmonte. They spent the first half of the internship breaking and schooling racehorses and moved into the foaling barns to help with the foaling season from January.

CAFRE Equine graduates Michelle Dunne, Shauna McElroy and Manon Varenne enjoying their Internship at Juddmonte, Kentucky.

The Coolmore/CAFRE’s internship programme has been running since 2014 with Lisa McFarland being the 10th CAFRE graduate to avail of this opportunity in 2022. Lisa jetted off to Australia last August to complete the first half of her internship.

Speaking in October, Lisa said: “I am absolutely enjoying every second. So far, I’ve been working with the dry mares and recently another CAFRE graduate has been moved to my area so it’s nice to work with a familiar face.”

Lisa came back to Ireland in January and took up the second leg of her internship at Coolmore headquarters in Fethard, Tipperary. She worked in one of Coolmore’s foaling units where she was involved in the care and management of approximately 170 broodmares that foaled down.

Two lucky graduates took up their internships at The Curragh Racecourse last May. They were involved in many different areas of the organisation from the racing and operations department to event planning and marketing to make sure that the race festivals ran smoothly.

CAFRE Equine graduates Lisa McFarland and Daria Fidgeon at Coolmore, Australia.

The Curragh’s continued commitment to the internship programme is clear as the CAFRE 2023 intern has been in place since the end of May.

Alison Kennaugh joined the team at Weatherbys Ireland in July 2022. This was a six-month internship and it was its first year running. She was busy from the start becoming accustomed to registration of Thoroughbred stock and being involved in the issuing of equine passports.

Weatherbys continues to support the CAFRE Internship Programme and will be taking two CAFRE interns on in 2023.

Eva McGlone swapped the Irish isles for the Kentucky skies when she joined the team at Spycoast Farms. She enjoyed her time at the youngstock training barn and Equine Reproduction Clinic, but particularly found her passion lay in the Equine Rehabilitation Centre. Here she got the opportunity to work with horses coming back into work via state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment.

Equine graduates Evlin Berkley and Meghan Finnegan-Rogers gaining skills at The Curragh Racecourse, Kildare.

The facility operates as a referral centre where specialised staff and highly experienced sports medicine veterinarian, Julie Vargas, DVM, work with each horse’s primary veterinarian during their course of treatment.

Featured therapies included: SOUND Smart Regenerative Laser Therapy, Multi Radiance ACTIVet Pro Laser, PulseVet Shockwave, EQUltrasound, Chiropractic, Acupuncture, Equinosis Q with Lameness Locator, Cold Salt Water Leg Spa, Hot and Cold Water Treadmills, Eurociser and In-Stall Vita Floor Vibration Plates to name a few.

The CAFRE/ Watership Down Stud internship was another new internship added to the suite for 2022. Zoe Gillen was the lucky graduate who was awarded the amazing opportunity to work with some of the best in the industry. She crossed the water to England in August 2022 and was given an all-access pass to yearling sales preparation and all that it entails.

In October she stated: “We had a brilliant sales, topping the sales with our colt that I have been working with since I arrived at Watership Down”.

Equine graduate Alison Kennaugh receives Weatherbys Ireland Internship.

In January Zoe moved to the second half of her placement in Kiltinan Castle Stud in Fethard, Tipperary.

With the experience she has gained from her internship and her time at CAFRE, Zoe will take up a place as a Research Intern for Kentucky Equine Research in July.

Reflecting on the internships of 2022, it is clear the equine industry is keen to support and continue to educate good individuals who show a real sense of passion for the horse.

The opportunities are vast, and CAFRE look forward to watching the 2023 interns embark on their journeys. CAFRE would like to extend thanks to the members of the equine industry that are involved in supporting CAFRE students, through the Internship programme, Bursary and Scholarship programme, hosting visits, virtual talks and attending the CAFRE Equine Careers Day.

If you would like further information regarding the CAFRE Industry Partners programme, please contact [email protected]

For information on equine courses offered at Enniskillen Campus, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk, applications are still be accepted for programmes starting in September 2023.