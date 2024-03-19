Jumping classes for everyone at Connell Hill, Randalstown
The first class of the day was the cross-poles with double clear rounds for Annabel Manson riding Jessie and Elsie Crawford on Patch.
Lily Crawford took the red rosette in the 50cm class and a full house of double clears for Annabel Manson on Harry, Abbie Chambers on Jamie and Leah McCord on Rosie competing in the 60s.
Taking the honours again, with lovely double clear rounds in the 70cm class, were Annabel Manson on Harry and Abbie Chambers on Jamie, along with Holly Riddell on Rock Steady Eddie and Rebecca Murphy on Rosie.
Holly Riddell competed again, in the next class up taking another lovely double clear in the 80s, along with Ella Hall on Gem and Zoe Caskey riding Jeff.
Clear winners in the final two classes of the day were Christine Campbell riding Barnaby in the 90s and Alana Lavery riding Poppy up into first place in the meter.
Well done to all competitors taking part.
The training shows will continue every Saturday during the month of March starting at 10am.
Classes for everyone starting from the cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, right the way up to 1.20m.
Lyndon McKee Photography will be on-site to capture all your photographs.
Entries will be taken on the day. Everyone is always welcome.
For further details, please see Gillian Creighton/Connell Hill Facebook pages.
Results (Saturday 16th March 2024)
Class 1: Cross-poles
Annabel Manson, Jessie; Elsie Crawford, Patch.
Class 2: 50cm
Lily Crawford, Candy; Annabel Manson, Jessie.
Class 3: 60cm
Annabel Manson, Harry; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Leah McCord, Rosie.
Class 4: 70cm
Annabel Manson, Harry; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Holly Riddell, Rock Steady Eddie; Rebecca Murray, Rosie; Alice Murray, Moystown Lass; Leah McCord, Rosie; Ryan Stewart, Lily.
Class 5: 80cm
Ella Hill, Gem; Holly Riddell, Rock Steady Eddie; Zoe Caskey, Jeff; Rebecca Murphy, Rosie; Alice Murphy, Moystown Lass; Summer Abbi, Titch; Kate Spence, Sienna.
Class 6: 90cm
Christine Campbell, Barnaby; Zoe Caskey, Jeff; Chloe McClean Sammy; Keith McDonald Rocco.
Class 7: 1m
Alana Lavery, Poppy; Hannah Thompson, Cara.