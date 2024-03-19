Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first class of the day was the cross-poles with double clear rounds for Annabel Manson riding Jessie and Elsie Crawford on Patch.

Lily Crawford took the red rosette in the 50cm class and a full house of double clears for Annabel Manson on Harry, Abbie Chambers on Jamie and Leah McCord on Rosie competing in the 60s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking the honours again, with lovely double clear rounds in the 70cm class, were Annabel Manson on Harry and Abbie Chambers on Jamie, along with Holly Riddell on Rock Steady Eddie and Rebecca Murphy on Rosie.

Alana Lavery jumping Poppy. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Holly Riddell competed again, in the next class up taking another lovely double clear in the 80s, along with Ella Hall on Gem and Zoe Caskey riding Jeff.

Clear winners in the final two classes of the day were Christine Campbell riding Barnaby in the 90s and Alana Lavery riding Poppy up into first place in the meter.

Well done to all competitors taking part.

The training shows will continue every Saturday during the month of March starting at 10am.

Lily Crawford and her pony Candy receiving their Rosette for a Dc in the 50cm. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Classes for everyone starting from the cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, right the way up to 1.20m.

Lyndon McKee Photography will be on-site to capture all your photographs.

Entries will be taken on the day. Everyone is always welcome.

For further details, please see Gillian Creighton/Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Ella Hill jumping Gem. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Results (Saturday 16th March 2024)

Class 1: Cross-poles

Annabel Manson, Jessie; Elsie Crawford, Patch.

Class 2: 50cm

Hannah Thompson jumping Cara. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Lily Crawford, Candy; Annabel Manson, Jessie.

Class 3: 60cm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annabel Manson, Harry; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Leah McCord, Rosie.

Class 4: 70cm

Annabel Manson, Harry; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Holly Riddell, Rock Steady Eddie; Rebecca Murray, Rosie; Alice Murray, Moystown Lass; Leah McCord, Rosie; Ryan Stewart, Lily.

Class 5: 80cm

Summer Abbi jumping Titch. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Ella Hill, Gem; Holly Riddell, Rock Steady Eddie; Zoe Caskey, Jeff; Rebecca Murphy, Rosie; Alice Murphy, Moystown Lass; Summer Abbi, Titch; Kate Spence, Sienna.

Class 6: 90cm

Christine Campbell, Barnaby; Zoe Caskey, Jeff; Chloe McClean Sammy; Keith McDonald Rocco.

Class 7: 1m