Jumping January sales at Ballymena Livestock Market machinery auction

A great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market January machinery sale.

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,600 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 75%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £16,000 for a Massey Ferguson 6280 tractor, outside items selling to £10,000 for a Kane Silage Trailer and inside items selling to £680 for Cast iron cannon water tank.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 28 February with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 17 February with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday 26 February.

£12,400 for a Terex TM200-R 2002. (Pic: Ballymena Livestock Market)

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £16,000 for a Massey Ferguson 6280 tractor, £12,400 for a Terex TM200-R 2002, £10,000 for a Kane Silage Trailer, £7,800 for a Land Rover Defender 90 2004, £7,600 for a Nissan Navara Tekna 2016, £7,400 for a Bunning Lowlander 105 rear discharge dung spreader, £7,300 for a JCB JS130, £6,300 for a Kubota KX91-Z digger 1998, £6,300 for a NC 1850gln sludigator slurry tanker, £6,100 for a McM low loader, £6,000 for an Audi A1 2014, £5,500 for a John Deere 2140 1990, £5,500 for a Triolet 1-1000 solomix diet feeder, £5,300 for a 4 furrow reversible plough, £5,200 for a Dale Kane tri-axle 16ft x 6’6 builders trailer, £5,100 for a Nissan Navara N Connecta DCI 2016, £4,600 for a Lime Spreader, £4,500 for a Rock Breaker, £4,000 for a 10m Agriquip dribble bar, £3,900 for a Equitrek2 horse box, £3,800 for a Renault Tractor, £3,800 for an Abbey 1300gln top fill slurry tanker, £3,700 for a Redrock 2000gln slurry tanker, £3,200 for a Mitsubishi L200 Warrior 2013, £3,100 for an IFor Williams 8x5 sheep trailer, £3,000 for a Kane Dump trailer, £3,000 for a Kverneland 10ft conditioner mower, £3,000 for a Soil mate 5 leg subsoiler.

Inside Machinery: £680 for Cast iron cannon water tank, £580 for Castle pots gate posts, £520 for a Cast Iron cannon water tank, £460 for a Mini milk machine, £390 for a 6 inch flu, £370 for a G R Letterbox, £370 for a Donkey Cart, £360 for a 3 tonne over head crane winch, £310 for 2 Red cast iron gate posts, £310 for a Horse Cart, £310 for an 8ft red gate, £300 for 2 corner protectors, £300 for a 10Kw diesel generator, £270 for 2 corner protectors, £270 for a John Wallce meal barrow, £260 for a Whacker jack hammer petrol, £260 for a Lamborghini new yeard 6Ka, £250 for a Kindling machine, £220 for a Hanging iron, £220 for a Castle Garden ride on lawnmower, £210 for a large milk churn, £210 for an Anvil, £200 for a Ransome Thresher, £200 for an Albion No.5 binder, £200 for a Stihl chainsaw, £200 for 4 tyres and rims, £190 for a Green cast iron gate post, £190 for a Horse cart, £180 for a Mexican hat feeder, £180 for a tractor seat, £170 for 2 cart wheels, £170 for a Jefferson space heater, £160 for a Mexican hat pig feeder, £160 for a John Wallace & Sons cast iron tractor seat, £160 for a Flax machine, £160 for a Albion iron works reversible plough, £160 for 2 chimney pots, £160 for a Large model farm, £150 for a Pair of 9ft Sunrise gates, £150 for a Bamford cast iron tractor seat, £150 for a 9ft black gate, £150 for hanging iron, £150 for a NilFisk hot and cold washer, £150 for MF 35/135 Mudguards, £150 for a large safe with key.