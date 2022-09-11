Junior farmer #SnapSunday special - final four revealed

Pick your winner by casting your vote on our Facebook page (@UlsterFarmersUnion). You can do so by commenting one, two, three or four in the comments section.

1. Anna Craig out in the fields in Binnelly, Donemana.

2. Diane Keown feeding the cows on the farm in Churchill.

3. Tilly Webster pictured with her newborn calf Freda on the family farm,Islandmagee.

4. Harvest helper Henry Wilson, from Tullynacrew Farm, Portaferry.

Voting will close at 11.59pm on Tuesday 13 September and any vote cast after this time will not be counted. The photographer will win a UFU soft shell jacket, and the young farmer will receive a UFU hat. Good luck!

