Junior farmer #SnapSunday special - final four revealed
A big thank you to everyone who sent their images over the bank holiday weekend for our #SnapSunday junior farmer special photo competition, putting the spotlight on the next generation. Below are our four shortlisted entries.
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 8:00 am
Pick your winner by casting your vote on our Facebook page (@UlsterFarmersUnion). You can do so by commenting one, two, three or four in the comments section.
1. Anna Craig out in the fields in Binnelly, Donemana.
2. Diane Keown feeding the cows on the farm in Churchill.
3. Tilly Webster pictured with her newborn calf Freda on the family farm,Islandmagee.
4. Harvest helper Henry Wilson, from Tullynacrew Farm, Portaferry.
Voting will close at 11.59pm on Tuesday 13 September and any vote cast after this time will not be counted. The photographer will win a UFU soft shell jacket, and the young farmer will receive a UFU hat. Good luck!