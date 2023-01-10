News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Just some of the lots to go under the hammer at Maguire Agri Contracts' upcoming sale of agricultural machinery

A consignment of specialist agricultural contracting machinery will go under the hammer at Maguire Agri Contracts’ upcoming one-day sale.

By Joanne Knox
6 hours ago

The sale will be held at Euro Auctions’ Dromore site (County Tyrone, Northern Ireland) on 21 January.

Due to business diversification, the directors of Maguire Agri Contracts have appointed Euro Auctions to host a clearance sale of agricultural machinery to dispose of surplus stock.

An inventory of 150 pieces of well-maintained pieces of agricultural machinery and attachments will go under the hammer in this much-anticipated one-day sale.

Just some of the lots are featured below. You can view the full catalogue here.

Undefined: readMore

1. 2017 Massey Ferguson 7726

2017 Massey Ferguson 7726 4WD Tractor, Front Links & PTO, Air Brakes, Power Beyond, Front & Rear Suspension, A/C (8,107 Hours) (Reg. Docs. Available)

Photo: Euro Auctions

Photo Sales

2. 2022 Krone BIG M450

2022 Krone BIG M450 Self Propled Mower, Fully Loaded LED Package, Engine Hours 432, Cutting Hours 229, Acres 4646, Manufactures Warranty Remaining

Photo: Euro Auctions

Photo Sales

3. Unused Green Painted Tub Wheelbarrow

Unused Green Painted Tub Wheelbarrow (2 of)

Photo: Euro Auctions

Photo Sales

4. 2015 Claas Jaguar 950

2015 Claas Jaguar 950 4WD Forager Harvester, New Type 6 Cylinder Engine, 20 Knife Drum, Hydraulic ADJ Blower, Chute Extension, Chute Camera, Fitted with Year 2018 Grass Pick Up, Engine Hours 3063, Drum Hours 2238 (Reg. Docs. Available)

Photo: Euro Auctions

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6