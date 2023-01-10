Just some of the lots to go under the hammer at Maguire Agri Contracts' upcoming sale of agricultural machinery
A consignment of specialist agricultural contracting machinery will go under the hammer at Maguire Agri Contracts’ upcoming one-day sale.
By Joanne Knox
6 hours ago
The sale will be held at Euro Auctions’ Dromore site (County Tyrone, Northern Ireland) on 21 January.
Due to business diversification, the directors of Maguire Agri Contracts have appointed Euro Auctions to host a clearance sale of agricultural machinery to dispose of surplus stock.
An inventory of 150 pieces of well-maintained pieces of agricultural machinery and attachments will go under the hammer in this much-anticipated one-day sale.
Just some of the lots are featured below. You can view the full catalogue here.
