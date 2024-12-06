Karen Walker from Collone YFC is named as Miss Armagh 2024

Co Armagh YFC were delighted to relaunch their Pinta Princess competition in October 2024 as “Miss Armagh”.

The competition was kindly sponsored by The Hole in the Wall, Armagh. Members were judged on their involvement in the YFCU as well as how would they encourage more people to join young farmers if they were crowned Miss Armagh.

Thank you to Helen Gibson and YFCU vice president, Natalie Burrows for judging the competition.

Both judges commented on how tough the competition was, and they had a tough job picking one winner.

Pictured are YFCU vice president and Miss Armagh judge, Natalie Burrows, Miss Armagh 2024, Karen Walker, and Miss Armagh judge, Helen Gibson

For the first year running, the county were delighted to have 11 girls enter the competition from Bleary YFC, Collone YFC, Mountnorris YFC and Newtownhamilton YFC.

The winner was announced at Co Armagh YFC dinner and awards evening with Collone YFC member, Karen Walker, being crowned Miss Armagh 2024.