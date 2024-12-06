Karen Walker from Collone YFC is named as Miss Armagh 2024
The competition was kindly sponsored by The Hole in the Wall, Armagh. Members were judged on their involvement in the YFCU as well as how would they encourage more people to join young farmers if they were crowned Miss Armagh.
Thank you to Helen Gibson and YFCU vice president, Natalie Burrows for judging the competition.
Both judges commented on how tough the competition was, and they had a tough job picking one winner.
For the first year running, the county were delighted to have 11 girls enter the competition from Bleary YFC, Collone YFC, Mountnorris YFC and Newtownhamilton YFC.
The winner was announced at Co Armagh YFC dinner and awards evening with Collone YFC member, Karen Walker, being crowned Miss Armagh 2024.