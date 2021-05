Keen demand for all sorts at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1350 for a Heifer with Bull Calf, strong weanling males sold to £1140 for a 560kg Lim (£204) with others selling to £900 for a 285kg Lim (£316) and smaller ones to £655 for a 215kg Lim (£305). Weanling Heifers sold to £830 for a 400kg Ch, a 305kg Ch sold to £830 (£272) with a 305kg Ch to £805 (£264) SAMPLE PRICES:

COWS & CALVES: Newtownbutler Producer £1350 for Heifer with Bull Calf £1200 for Aged Cow with Heifer Calf and £1100 for Aged Cow with Bull Calf. Derrylester Producer £1280 for Aged Cow with Bull Calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Kinawley Producer 540kg Lim to £1140 (£204) 365kg Ch to £835, 390kg Lim to £795,360kg Ch to £780, and 2550kg Lim. to £610. Newtownbutler Producer 400kg Lim to £925, 405kg Lim to £920, 330kg Lim to £890 (£270) 370kg AA to £885 (£239) and 355kg Lim to £825. Newtownbutler Producer 365kg AA to £925 (£253) and 370kg Lim to £845. Rosslea Producer 285kg Lim to £900 (£316) 320kg Lim to £840 (£263) 285kg Lim to £780 (£273) and 215kg Lim to £615 (£305). Lisnaskea Producer 450kg AA to £885 and 370kg AA to £760. Lisnaskea Producer 375kg Ch to £885, 290kg Ch to £875 (£302) 315kg Ch to £835 (£265) and 320kg C to £700. Newtownbutler Producer 295kg Lim to £755 (£256) 215kg AA to £555, 210kg AA to £530, and 205kg Fr to £390. Newtownbutler Producer 260kg Ch to £700 (£269).

WEANLING HEIFERS: Fivemiletown Producer 305kg Ch to £830 (£272) 305kg Ch to £805 (£264) 345kg Ch to £755, 340kg Ch to £740, and 320kg Lim to £615. Bellanaleck Producer 400kg Ch to £830 and 320kg Ch to £745. Derrylin Producer 330kg Ch to £790 and 250kg Ch to £600. Rosslea Producer 295kg Lim to £730 and 285kg Lim to £585. Kinawley Producer 355kg Lim to £765. Newtownbutler Producer 340kg Her to £690, 380kg Lim to £680, 320kg Her to £640, and 270kg Lim to £580. Newtownbutler Producer 285kg Lim to £650. Knockaraven Producer 325kg AA to £585 and 300kg Lim to £500. Newtownbutler Producer 230kg Lim to £560 and 230kg Lim to £550.