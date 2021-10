Keen demand for all sorts at Lisnaskea

This week Cows & Calves sold to £1640 and £1220 with mostly weanlings on offer Male Calves sold to £940 for a 390kg Lim.(£241) £930 for a 380kg Char (£245) a 310kg Can. Sold to £925 (£298) with a 225kg Lim. selling to £705 (£313) Heifer calves sold to £960 for a 430kg Ch. (£214) with £855 for a 375kg Ch. (£228) and a 225kg B/B. to £640 (£284)

SAMPLE PRICES:

COWS & CALVES: Roslea Producer £1640 for Cow with Bull Calf. Lisnaskea Producer £1220 for Cow with Heifer Calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Magheraveely Producer 390kg Lim. to £940 (£241) 370kg Lim. to £815, 325kg Daq. to £780, and 310kg Lim. to £740.Lisnaskea Producer 380kg Ch. to £930 (£245) Roslea Producer 310kg Can. To £925 (£298) and 290kg Ch. to £880 (£303) Roslea Producer 350kg Lim. to £870 (£248) Lisnaskea Producer 355kg Sim. to £855, 355kg Sim. to £845 and 285kg Ch. to £845 (£296) Lisnaskea Producer 320kg AA. to £795 and 300kg AA. to £715. Newtownbutler Producer 365kg Chars to £780 X 2 and £380kg Ch. to £780. Trillick Producer 275kg Ch. to £775 (£282) Brookeborough Producer 270kg Ch. to £760 (£281) 365kg Ch. to £755 and 360kg Ch. to £755. Florencecourt Producer 275kg S/H. to £740, 260kg S/H. to £600 and 235kg S/H. to £530. Newtownbutler Producer 290kg Ch. to £715. Rosslea Producer 225kg Lim. to £705 (£313) 235kg Lim. to £675 (£287) 220kg Lim. to £650 (£295) and 210kg B/B. to £565.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea Producer 430kg Ch. to £960 (£223) 410kg Ch. to £950 (£232) and 330kg Ch. to £780 (£236) Lisnaskea Producer 375kg Ch. to £855. Derrylin Producer 415kg Daq. to £810 and 370kg Daq. to £800. Lisnaskea Producer 375kg Ch. to £770. Roslea Producer 290kg Ch. to £720. Magheraveely Producer 380kg Ch. to £700. Newtownbutler Producer 320kg Lim. to £660. Rosslea Producer 225kg B/B. to £640 (£284) 245kg Limms to £600 X 2 and 210kg Lim. to £500. Rosslea Producer 220kg Lim. to £540.