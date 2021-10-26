Keen demand for suckled calves at Omagh
360 calves were on offer at Omagh suckled calf sale on Wednesday, 20th October, meeting keen demand with lightweights selling to £3.55 pence per kilo, and calves over 400kgs topping at £2.80 pence per kilo.
Heifer Calves: K. Teague, Dromore 410k £1040; 450k £1080; 370k £950, S. Mellon, Fintona 415k £1040; 440k £1070, J. Monaghan, Ederney 430k £980, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 430k £980; 335k £940, M. Scott, Newtownstewart 465k £1030; 355k £980, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 310k £950 and £930; 315k £920; 290k £800, R. Scott, Gortin 315k £920; 345k £970; 340k £950; 365k £970, E&L. Braden, Drumquin 370k £990; 355k £930; 260k £780, L. Floyd, Spamount 315k £810, P. Donaghy, Galbally 315k £800; 365k £830, B. Moss, Scraghey 360k £910, P. McCrystal, Mullaslin 390k £980, W. J. Brown, Glenhull 245k £790; 250k £730, P. Conway, Loughmacrory 280k £800 (3), A. McKelvey, Meaghy 380k £920; 335k £840; 315k £790, L. Simpson, Killen 340k £820.
Bull/Bullock Calves: J. J. Muldoon, Cookstown 290k £940; 295k £880, J. McKernan, Creggan 260k £860; 280k £850; 270k £810, R. McNamee, Newtownstewart 325k £1040; 350k £1000; 320k £940, R. Scott, Gortin 300k £960; 400k £1150; 335k £1040; 405k £1110, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 435k £1040; 390k £1030; 310k £790, J. Keenan, Rouskey 280k £850; 350k £890; 330k £850, E. McNabb, Drumquin 345k £930, K. Conlin, Fintona 255k £860; 280k £840; 245k £820, B. Moss, Scraghey 290k £930, Jas. McGrath, Botera 290k £840; 230k £820; 290k £900, E. O’Kane, Drumquin 285k £880; 310k £890; 320k £900, D. Carolan, Cranagh 340k £910; 335k £850, C. Kelly, Loughmacrory 360k £900; 320k £850; 285k £890, Francis Clarke, Drumlea 320k £1060; 290k £960, A. McCarney, Seskinore 275k £840; 290k £810, J. J. McNabb, Trillick 250k £850, F. Haughey, Fintona 260k £920; 225k £810; 310k £900; 325k £990, S. Colhoun, Urney 295k £850; 290k £800; 325k £860.