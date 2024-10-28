Kevin Kelly of Podiem and Jenna Potter, 30U30 Programme Manager.

KEEP Northern Ireland Beautiful has opened applications for the 2024/2025 cohort of its 30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers programme, a key strategic initiative aimed at fostering the next generation of climate leaders.

Delivered in partnership with events company Podiem, the programme is now entering its third year and selects 30 people, under the age of 30, who are committed to tackling climate change. Applications will be open from November 4 until November 24.

Sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC and Garfield Weston, with additional support from Ulster Garden Villages (UGV), LFT Charitable Trust, Invest NI, Arup, Danske Bank, Northstone Materials, Queen’s University and Pinsent Masons, successful applicants will receive leadership training, expert guidance, learning resources, and networking opportunities, all aimed at helping them realise their full potential as climate advocates in Northern Ireland.

The programme has become a cornerstone of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s mission to drive lasting environmental change. Each year one member of the 30 Under 30 cohort is nominated by their peers for the potential opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in the North American Association for Environmental Education’s ‘Top 50 of the 30 Under 30’ programme.

With a growing focus on youth engagement in climate action, the 30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers programme has become a driving force in Northern Ireland’s journey towards sustainability as Jenna Potter, 30 Under 30 Programme Manager, explains.

She said: “As Northern Ireland pursues ambitious targets set out in its 2022 Climate Change Act, including net zero emissions by 2050, the 30 Under 30 programme is more important than ever. It equips young people with the knowledge and tools they need to tackle the climate crisis and contribute to these targets.

“By learning from experts and working with peers, participants develop the skills to create real environmental change. This programme is essential in building the next generation of climate leaders who will help advance our sustainability goals. We’re grateful to our sponsors for their support in helping us engage young people to take climate action across Northern Ireland.”

Tom Burke, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director at Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, also emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving environmental progress.

He said: “At Coca-Cola HBC, we believe that collaboration across society is key to driving positive change. We’re proud to support the 30 Under 30 Change-Makers programme, as it helps to empower the next generation of environmental leaders. This initiative connects passionate young people, giving them the tools and knowledge to work together and create a more sustainable future for all.”

The 30 Under 30 programme empowers participants through a series of workshops led by renowned leaders and industry experts. Running from December 2024 into 2025, these workshops will cover a wide range of topics, including biodiversity, leadership and health and wellbeing.

Participants will join a prestigious 30 Under 30 alumni network, gaining lifelong access to a community of change-makers who continue to drive impactful solutions well beyond the programme’s conclusion. This growing network is a testament to the programme’s long-term impact on developing climate leadership in Northern Ireland.

Greta Delfino was selected as part of the NAAEE EE30U30 2024 Class, representing Northern Ireland. Reflecting on her experience so far, she shared: “I’m thrilled to be part of the EE30U30 programme and have been actively engaging with the network through online events and sessions.

“These opportunities have provided me with invaluable insights and connections, and I’m eager to bring back fresh ideas and strategies to tackle the urgent climate crises facing our community.

“Being part of the NI 30U30 program has been incredibly inspiring, further deepening my commitment to environmental advocacy and allowing me to connect with passionate individuals and experts across Northern Ireland.”

Applications for the 30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers programme will open on November 4. Applicants must submit an application form and video by November 24. For more information visit 30 Under 30 at www.keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org