The gigs are back and bigger than ever, from festivals and arenas, to Bundoran and Costa Blanca.

In the first programme, country favourites Derek Ryan and Lisa McHugh take to the stage for the return of the sold out Farmer’s Bash after two years of postponements. The fans are ready to dust off their dancing boots, grab their Stetsons and get jiving.

Across the series, County Tyrone legend Philomena Begley heads to Bundoran for a special gig to celebrate her 80th birthday, while household name Nathan Carter travels to Spain for a week-long festival in the sun, performing to fans from all over the world.

Nathan Carter.

Now in its 55th year, the Clonmany Festival is one of Ireland’s longest running events, and Jimmy Buckley and daughter Claudia treat fans old and new to an amazing show. A talent and passion for country music definitely runs in the family.

Meanwhile, Robert Mizzell and Johnny Brady get ready to play at the biggest country festival of the summer, the Cowboys And Heroes Festival in County Leitrim. Both are relishing their return to performing live and it promises to get a little wild west when the music and dancing starts.

‘Keepin’ ‘Er Country: On The Road Again’ is made by Alleycats TV and returns to BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday 24 March at 10.40pm.

The full series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.