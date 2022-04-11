‘Keeping farm animals as pets is not easy’ says RSPCA following turkey rescue

The charity is reminding the public of the complex needs of farm animals after successfully rescuing a stray turkey from a back garden in Doncaster.

It’s not clear whether the turkey was abandoned or had made its escape, but no one came forward to claim ownership of the bird.

The animal welfare charity was contacted after a member of the public spotted the turkey in their garden in Sheffield Road, Conisborough.

The turkey ruffled some feathers after she didn’t leave the garden for a few days and so the concerned member of the public contacted the charity for help.

RSPCA Inspector Jack Taylor attended and rescued the female bird.

He said: “It’s not every day we rescue these birds, in fact, it was my first ever turkey rescue!

“This poor lady was straying in someone’s back garden and sheltering under some bushes.

“The member of the public who spotted her had asked their neighbours if they knew who the bird belonged to and posted on Facebook but no one claimed to own the bird so he contacted us for help.

“I managed to contain the turkey, who was a little worse for wear after straying for a few days, and took her to the RSPCA Sheffield Branch for some much-needed TLC and plenty of food to gobble up before being rehomed to a bird sanctuary.”

Jack added: “It’s not known whether this turkey escaped from somewhere or if she was abandoned but, sadly, the RSPCA is often called to collect abandoned and dumped farm birds - in particular cockerels - because people haven’t realised just how noisy they can be before taking them on. “Keeping farm animals as pets is not easy by any means, and people really need to very carefully consider if they can provide everything these complex animals need, before choosing to take them on.”

If you think you can offer a suitable home to a rescued farm animal, you can view those available on the RSPCA’s website.