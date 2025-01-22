Keeping it Country at the NICMA

THE Northern Ireland Country Music Awards (NICMA), voted for by the public, returns on Monday, February 17, to the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, County Armagh.

The hotel was the venue for the first NICMA in February 2020, and now again plays host to the 5th Annual Northern Ireland Country Music Awards.

The awards are seen as the biggest and most anticipated night in the country music calendar in Northern Ireland and one of largest gatherings of talent on the island.

The illustrious night sees music lover’s travel from all parts of the British Isles to celebrate, meet and pay tribute to the finest musicians from across the Province.

The only annual country music event of its kind, the NICMA bring together more than 40 performers to the same stage for one very special night.

In addition to the confirmed listed performers, there’s always a large attendance of other stars, promoters and industry professionals, all there to show their support, network and hoping they too will go home with an award.

It is also seen by many in the country music business as the unofficial staff night out, where everyone can relax and enjoy a social evening catching up with their fellow musicians, who they rarely get to socialise with.

With an eclectic mix of artists from every corner of Northern Ireland, consisting of the current leading stars, bands, legends and with a generous sprinkling of the young and upcoming artists.

The NICMA’s House Band in itself has been one of the main factors to the success of the event with diehard country music fanatics saying they have the most authentic sound this side of Nashville.

The line-up have pretty much remained the same since the awards were established, made up of the most talented and experienced musicians – Jimmy Hendry on bass, Sebastien Petiet, fiddle, Jim McVeigh, piano/accordion, Brent McCook, drums, Jonathan Milligan, steel and acoustics, Janet McCartney, backing vocals, all led by musical director Mark Vaughan.

The publicly were set up primarily to give music fans the voice to decide their favourites in the industry, but equally as a platform for new artists to showcase their talent.

The NICMA organisation, which have gone from strength to strength, judges itself on the success of all the young artists who have benefitted from appearing at the awards, many whose careers have spring boarded since.

One of the highlights of the night has always been honouring the legends. This year NICHA will be celebrating the trailblazing career of Susan McCann.

Susan, who celebrates 50 years at the top of the industry this year and who recently was inducted into the RTE Late Late Hall of Fame, has kindly accepted the invitation to become the NICMA’s Honorary Ambassador.

Tyrone Country star Cliona Hagan will be making her first appearance and headlining the awards. She was a double winner in 2024 and picked up both best female artist and most glamorous female.

Other special guests performing on the night include Louisiana-born Robert Mizzell, Country star and editor of RSVP Country Magazine Trudi Lalor, from County Tipperary, and Derry native David James.

Much loved musicians no longer with us will be remembered, including the highly respected Crawford Bell and Downtown presenter Big T.

Tickets cost £30 plus booking fee and are only available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-northern-ireland-country-music-awards-2025-voted-by-the-public-tickets-1039544013127