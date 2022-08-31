Kells and Connor YFC look back on a successful year

The club saw 42 members enrol. This was great to see many members returning and some new members joining the club.

Members participated in many meetings throughout the year including Zumba, go-karting, club exchange with Kilraughts YFC, fire safety talk, stock judgings and an Ulster rugby match to name but a few.

The club also took part in an 18 mile walk for charity and raised £2,035.14 for Cancer fund for children.

A cheque was then presented to the charity at the club’s Christmas dinner at the Carrie Restaurant Kells.

This gave members a well-deserved break and an enjoyable night was had by all.

Club members have participated in many competitions throughout the past year gaining success at various levels. Lucy McClintock was placed first in the 21-25 section of the Northern Ireland finals public speaking competition.

The club saw more success in the area beef and sheep stock judging with Sophie Bonnar gaining second place in the sheep judging, Alex Millar gained second place and Andrew Millar gained third in the beef judging within their respective age grades.

The club held a table quiz in Connor Presbyterian Church with 15 teams in attendance.

The club is very grateful for the support in these events and for all the parents support throughout the year providing transport to meetings and competitions.

The year was ended with the clubs annual parents night. The audience enjoyed watching a play highlighting the key events that occurred throughout the past year.

This was followed by supper and prize giving.

The prize winners were:

AB Fuels Shield (beginners section in sheep judging), Josh McKeown

Ballyclare Livestock Market Cup (under 18 section in sheep judging), Sophie Bonnar

Graham Cup (over 18 section in sheep judging), James Fullerton

The UAM Shield (beginners section in beef judging), Ben Smyth

The WR Graham Cup (under 18 section in beef judging), Adam Lyttle

Graham Memorial Cup (over 18 section in beef judging), Julie Bonnar

Moorcastle Shield (beginners section in dairy judging), Lucy McClintock

Crumkill YFC (under 18 section in dairy judging), Andrew Millar

Hamilton Cup (over 18 section in dairy judging), Houston Bonnar

The McAllister Cup (best overall member at internal stock judging practices), Sophie Bonnar

The Beth McEwan Memorial Cup (best overall new member at internal stock judging practices), Ben Smyth

Getty Memorial Cup (member with total highest points in CEO stock judging), James Fullerton

Kells and Connor YFC Quiz Shield (under 18 winner of brain of Kells and Connor), Georgia Swann

Kells and Connor YFC Quiz Shield (over 18 winner of brain of Kells and Connor), Andrew White

The Montgomery Cup (best new member overall competitions both internal and external), Lucy McClintock

Finneghan Cup (best new member in public speaking), Lucy McClintock

Frances Jackson Perpetual Salver (highest total points at CEO public speaking), Charlotte McAllister

Oratory Shield (member with highest points in public speaking and group debating at club and CEO first rounds), Georgia Swann

Harper Salver (home management club competition), Houston Bonnar

Milson and Berry Plate for best member at floral art, Harry Lyttle

Anne O’Neill Perpetual (best non committee member non cup winner under 18), Molly Lyttle

Lynda Currie Memorial Cup (endeavour award), Zoe Mcilroy

Shield for best overall member, Chloe Dunlop

Fullerton Shield for poultry judging, Houston Bonnar and Andrew White

The club would like to welcome anybody aged between 12-30 to join in September.

Keep and eye on the club’s Facebook page and in press to find out more details closer to this time.

1. Adam Lyttle holding the WR Graham Cup Photo Sales

2. Club member presenting a cheque to Cancer Fund for Children Photo Sales

3. Sophie Bonnar with the Ballyclare Livestock Market Cup Photo Sales

4. 18 miles pushing 180kg for charity Photo Sales