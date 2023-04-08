Kells and Connor YFC wrap what has been a busy year

As the club reflects on another busy year coming to an end it was an opportunity for the club to present an evening of entertainment.

A variety of acts took part in the evening and a light supper was provided. The night ended with a prize distribution to celebrate the members success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the club introduce a new committee to take the club forward for the future we reflect on the busy schedule of the past year.

Dairy stock judging club competition

Members have enjoyed a wide variety of club meetings and competition throughout the 2022/23 year. The club has taken part in go-karting, line dancing and community rescue talk to name a few. They have also taken part in many competitions including stock judging, floral art and home management.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank all who have supported the club throughout the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cheque presentation to the Community Rescue Service

A butchery demonstration at Jonny McMaster's

Club dinner 2022

Top officials for 2023/24

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members having a go at line dancing

Members at dairy stock judging listening attentively to the judge's points