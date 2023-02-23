Kells and Connor Young Farmers Club annual table quiz
On Friday 10th February, Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club held their annual community table quiz in Connor Presbyterian Church hall.
The club would like to express their appreciation to the support from the families, friends and others from the surrounding community for their support of the event.
A total of 19 teams put their knowledge to the test.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There were some great prizes on offer for the winning teams.
A huge thank you must go to the business who kindly sponsored the quiz night prizes. The Hair Hut, Kells, sponsored a voucher for The Carrie restaurant, Kells. Second prize was donated by Ohh and Ahh Cookies, Ballyclare.
The night came down to the wire with a tie breaker question having to decipher second and third places.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All the teams enjoyed a break midway to indulge in a supper provided by members.
Thank you to everyone who provided food for this and to Connor Presbyterian Church for the use of their premises.
Advertisement
Advertisement