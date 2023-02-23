News you can trust since 1963
Kells and Connor Young Farmers Club annual table quiz

On Friday 10th February, Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club held their annual community table quiz in Connor Presbyterian Church hall.

By Darryl Armitage
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The club would like to express their appreciation to the support from the families, friends and others from the surrounding community for their support of the event.

A total of 19 teams put their knowledge to the test.

There were some great prizes on offer for the winning teams.

Second placed team – Scrambled Eggheads
A huge thank you must go to the business who kindly sponsored the quiz night prizes. The Hair Hut, Kells, sponsored a voucher for The Carrie restaurant, Kells. Second prize was donated by Ohh and Ahh Cookies, Ballyclare.

The night came down to the wire with a tie breaker question having to decipher second and third places.

All the teams enjoyed a break midway to indulge in a supper provided by members.

Thank you to everyone who provided food for this and to Connor Presbyterian Church for the use of their premises.

First placed team – The Quiz Book of Kells
Third placed team – Mums' Night Out
Deep in thought at the Kells and Connor YFC quiz night
A packed out hall for the Kells and Connor YFC quiz night
