Kells & Connor hold annual general meeting in a cattle shed

Six ladies from Kells & Connor WI were made honorary members at the annual dinner in the Rosspark Hotel. President Rosemary McAllister presented five of those present with their honorary membership together with a single yellow rose, symbolising 'friendship';. Back L-R Rosemary McAllister (President), Margaret Erwin, Marjorie McDowell (a founder member). Front L-R Margaret McKay, Margaret McIlveen and Sally Harper. (Ruby McSeveney was unable to be present). Congratulations to all of these long-standing members who have dedicated many years to the Womens' Institute.

New President, Rosemary McAllister and her Committee members were elected including Anna Murphy (Vice President), Eleanor Worthington (Secretary), Helen Mitchell (Assistant Secretary), Jill Crockard (Treasurer), Wilma Buick (Press Correspondent), Mary Crothers and Gwen Henson (Tea Hostesses), Olga O’Neill and Iris Manson (Social Organisers), Angela Currie (Magazines) and Sharon Graham (Roll Call).

The competition winners for the Bell Challenge Cup were: 1st – Maura Ellis, 2nd – Angela Currie and joint 3rd Sally Harper & Rosemary Farquhar.

Maura Ellis spoke about her avid crafting interests and showed some of the wonderful exhibits made the talented Kells & Connor WI craftswomen.

The ladies subsequently attended their annual Christmas dinner in the more luxurious surroundings of the Rosspark Hotel, where they enjoyed a delicious meal and held a quiz afterwards. The competition was ‘A mask with a difference’, which was split into two groups due to the response. ‘Covid’ mask results were: 1st Sally Harper, 2nd May McDowell and 3rd Eleanor Worthington. ‘Other’ mask results were: 1st Marilyn Barr, 2nd Maura Ellis and 3rd Mary Crothers.

A very special presentation took place when six long-standing members were awarded honorary membership – Marjorie McDowell (founder member), Sally Harper, Margaret McKay, Margaret McIlveen, Margaret Erwin and Ruby McSeveney. They were each presented with a yellow rose, symbolising friendship, by Rosemary McAllister on behalf of the Committee.

Congratulations were extended to two ladies who had ‘special’ birthdays - Carol Adams and Elizabeth Brown.

The December meeting took the form of a Christmas party held in St. Saviour’s Church Hall. Various forms of entertainment were provided including Dingbats and a quiz, organised by Olga O’Neill and Iris Manson, a sketch by Marie Mewha and Eleanor Worthington and a selection of poems by Rosemary McAllister and Wilma Buick.

The competition was a handmade Christmas bauble. Winners were: 1st Jean McKee, 2nd Mary Crothers, 3rd Sharon Graham.

A beautiful selection of hampers were won by: Vonla Allen, Jean Crawford, Jill Crockard, Iris Fullerton, Pearl Hanna, Beth McCaughern, Rosie McIlfatrick and Vivien Mawhiney. Other foodie goodies were won by: Carol Adams, Rose Allen, Lynne Francey, Sally Harper, Eleanor Lorimer, Rosemary McAllister, Marjorie McDowell, Olga O’Neill, Helen Mitchell and Jennifer Smith.