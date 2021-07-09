“Ken-Aird Lad” wins 1st Open NIPA Penzance & Classic for W & J Smyth loft

Stewart Bros had a good 1st & 2nd Club in Randalstown HPS.

Birds were released at 10.00am in light winds variable en route. Best two birds in the local area winning 1st & 2nd Mid Antrim Combine were recorded by William & Joe Smyth of Ballymena & Dist.

I did a report on these gentlemen a few weeks back when they topped the Combine from Talbenny and finished 5th Open NIPA 605/8813. Well, I was back at their lofts again this week to handle their latest 1st Open NIPA Penzance Classic winner which has been named “Ken Aird Lad”.

If ever a result was truly deserved, it was to these guys. Countless Combine and Section wins and top open positions over the years especially from the cross channel events and at last the big 1st Open arrived. Their winning 2 year old blue widowhood cock was timed at 17.15pm after the 329 mile fly to the lofts on Carniny Road. This cock was winning it’s 5th prize of the season and was placed in the section in both the Talbenny races. The sire is Koopman and won 1st Section B & 11th Open NIPA Talbenny in 2017. The sire of the dam is Lambrecht and won 2nd Section B & 7th Open NIPA Talbenny in 2019. This cock was one from a kit of six young birds from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin. It was off a brother of Jackie’s good 02 cock when paired to a granddaughter of Quiverman. William and Joe timed their second bird 10 minutes later at 17.25pm to win 2nd Combine, 2nd Section B and 15th Open NIPA. This 3 year old blue widowhood cock won 21st Section in 1st Talbenny and 15th Section in 2nd Talbenny and was placed in the open result in both races. Breeding is Heremans - Ceuster from Jackie Traynor Co. Durham. A great day’s racing from the channel specialists 87 year old Billy and his brother 84 year old Joe. I’m sure anyone who knows these guys will be delighted for them. A massive well done from everyone. Mervyn Eagleson PO

Sire of 1st Open NIPA Penzance winner for W & J Smyth Ballymena.

NIPA Open Penzance 422/4644 sponsored by Blue Sky Products

1-1B W & J Smyth Ballymena 1332, 2-1G F Simpson Banbridge 1327, 3-2G J McParland Newry & Dist 1320, 4-3G Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1319, 5-1C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1310, 6-1D J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1310, 7-1E P Hope Edgarstown 1308, 8-2E Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1307, 9-4G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1306, 10-3E David Calvin Bondhill 1306, 11-2D Jackson & Muckain Glen 1305, 12-4E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1305, 13-5E A Craig Laurelvale 1302, 14-3D Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1301, 15-2B W & J Smyth Ballymena 1301, 16-4D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1299, 17-1A K Morton & Sons Cookstown 1296, 18-6E R Williamson Bondhill 1295, 19-5G Donnelly Bros Newry City 1294, 20-6G J McParland Newry & Dist 1293.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 34/285 – Kenny Morton & Sons Cookstown 1296, R Corey Coalisland & District 1289, B Morgan Coalisland & District 1276.

Billy Smyth of the W & J Smyth partnership Ballymena holding the 1st Open NIPA Penzance Classic winner.

Section B 60/558 – W & J Smyth Ballymena & District 1332, W & J Smyth 1301, A & M Boyle Windsor Social 1290.

Section C 98/1081 – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1310, C McManus Ligoniel 1285, A & N Lewis Doagh & District 1283.

Section D 50/524 – J Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1310, Jackson & Muckain Glen 1305, Lyons & Kennedy Hillsborough & Maze 1301.

Section E 97/1286 – Paul Hope Edgarstown 1308, Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1307, David Calvin Bondhill 1306.

Well done Paul Hope with another fine win to make it 4 for the season in Edgarstown and this time 1st Section E.

Section F 30/302 – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1242, K Murray Killyleagh & District 1222, McCartan & Woodsides 1220.

Section G 41/562 – F Simpson Banbridge 1327, J McParland Newry & District 1320, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & District 1319.

Section H 11/40 – Glen Quinn Omagh & District 1129, Ronnie Witherow Limavady 1122, Liam Miller Limavady 1108.

NIPA Race/Date

Jimmy Rock was best in Harryville Centre in Penzance OB Classic, a race he won before.

Penzance Thursday 1st July 2021 – Liberation 10.00am, wind Lt NW

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – R Corey 1289, B Morgan 1276, R Corey 1267, K Murphy 1250, B Morgan 1241, 1239.

Coleraine Premier HPS 10/64 – J Hanson 1271, 1254, S Diamond 1239, D Coyle & Son 1226, S Diamond 1218, 1200. Jimmy Hanson takes the Red Card from Penzance.

Coleraine & County Derry – Mrs B McCrudden 1237, Terence McCrudden 1114, Mrs B McCrudden 1109.

Cookstown Social – Kenny Morton & Sons 1296, W Bleeks & Son 1235, S Marshall 1216, 1207, 1159, W Bleeks & Son 1133.

Larkin Bros had the winner in the Portadown & Drumcree, a difficult Penzance.

Castledawson– S Watson 1183, Lynn & Leacock 1037, 1017.

Dungannon – B Loughran 946, 927.

Windsor Social 3/8 – A & M Boyle 1290, 1236, E Christie 1233, A & M Boyle 1212, R & J Parke 1206. E Christie 1160, 1108, A & M Boyle 1027. Good result for Andy and Mavis Boyle 1st & 2nd and best in the Coleraine Triangle.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Derry & District – A McCrudden 906, N McGrotty 578, A McCrudden 496451, J Diamond 412. Another good win for Anthony McCrudden, hard day expert.

Limavady – Ronnie Witherow 1122, Liam Miller 1108, 994, Ronnie Witherow 303.

Mourne & District – David Booth 618.

Omagh & District – Glen Quinn 1129, Ken Armstrong 1093.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 9/85 – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1288, 1262, Young McManus & Sons 1238, Chris Moore 1224, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1213, Young McManus & Sons 1203. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1288, 1213.

Ballymena & District 5/38 – W & J Smyth 1332, 1301, 1214, Blair & Rankin 1178, R Alexander 1175, W & J Smyth 1174. Big 1st Open NIPA for two of the Old Hands in Ballymena & District and Mid Antrim.

Ballymoney HPS 12/118 – D Dixon 1284, 1269, 1233, J Connolly 1225, D Dixon 1216, D & H Stuart 1191. Race winner today for Danny Dixon is a grandson of Dixie Chic a 1st Nat winner and a grandson of Alan Darragh’s “Warrior”.

Dervock RPS 3/31 – D & H Stuart 1191, 1136, 1105, D Devenney 1095, S McCook 1078.

Broughshane & District HPS – D Houston & Son 1127, Val Gage 1089, D Houston & Son 1045. Well done Davy Houston and keeping up the pressure Val Gage.

Cullybackey HPS – A Darragh 1306, N & S Anderson 1162, A Darragh 1151, 1130, N & S Anderson 1093, D & H Kirkpatrick 1088.

Crumlin & District 4/54 – S Thompson 1273, McConville Bros 1251, 1230, S Thompson 1184, McConville Bros 1128, 1121.

Harryville HPS – A McBride 1251, J Rock 1211, 1169, A McBride 1157, J Millar & Son 1111, J Rock 1098. Good win for Allen McBride timed at 5.41pm flying 328 miles. Sire of Jimmy Rocks 2 x 1st Sect winners and dam Hermans Ceusters.

Kells & District HPS – Henry Turkington 1230, C & D Jackson 1208, Sam Murphy 1141.

Muckamore HPS 7/132 – D J Thompson 1251, A & E Bell 1235, 1222, S & J Bones and T Yates 1218, T Patterson & Son 1199, S & N Maginty 1197.

Randalstown HPS 7/46 – Stewart Bros 1210, 1206 Houston Bros 1179, J Millar 1164, 1155, W & W Gilbert 1155. Good 1st & 2nd for Stewart Bros of The Grange.

Rasharkin & District 6/23 – A C & T Tweed 1217, Trevor Whyte 1213, J & M Milliken 1165, 1141, Steele & McNeill 868, W McFetridge 863. Danny Dixon -1284, 1269, 1233, 1216, 1154.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1271, R D Calvin 1262, W G Neill 1258, 1235, G Buckley & Son 1232, 1227.

Armagh HPS – Roy Parkes & Son 1279, F McLaughlin 1242, 1208.

Beechpark Social – G & P Lavery 1281, 1279, 1262, 1262, R Bothwell 1253, G McEvoy 1233.

Blackwatertown HPS – Joe Brown 1282, Joe Brown 1269, R G & G Donaldson 1226, 1226, Joe Brown 1222, Joe Brown 1201. Excellent card for Joe Brown in a tight race,

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1306, Ron Williamson 1295, David Calvin 1267, Capper Bros 1261, David Calvin 1260, 1260.

Edgarstown – P Hope 1308, G & C Simmons 1279, R Cassells 1256, R Bell & Sons 1226, R Cassells 1224, 1212. Side bet - 1st A & R Neill takes the pools with only one bird away, well done men. Well done Paul with another fine win to make it 4 for the season, and well done to all in result.

Gilford & District – Moody Bros 1270, A Feeney & Son 1221, Rafferty & Toman 1202, Moody Bros 1197, Rafferty & Toman 1178, 1175. Well done Moody Bros and all in the results at Gilford.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1302, S & N Lester 1271, Alan Craig 1264, G & C Topley 1264, Alan Craig 1232, G & C Topley 1213.

Loughgall – J McGeary 1248, Sam Corrigan 1162, Stanley West 1149.

Lurgan Social – C J & B Ferris 1305, 1280, P Hatchell 1266, J Douglas & Son 1256, C J & B Ferris 1252, 1243.

Monaghan - S O’Brien 1189, 1181, 1162, P McFadden 1138, 1125, K Allister 1111.Monaghan HPS results for Penzance. Big congratulations to Stephen O’Brien on having a super day’s racing from Penzance.

Portadown & Drumcree – Larkin Bros 1307, J Whitten & Son 1252, A McDonald 1222, B Creaney 1213, Larkin Bros 1186. 2 Bird Club Winner: F Sloan. O/B Knockout Winner: B Creaney. Well done to Larkin Bros for having a great velocity in the Penzance race shouldn’t be too far away in the result! Also, a big well done to Bobby Creaney for winning the O/B Knockout and to all the members in the Top 10.

Wilton Cross – M Duggan & Son 1268, 1256, A Larkin 1253, 1235, 1226, 1178. Well done Michael and great clocking by Alan.

Mid Antrim winners

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance - W & J Smyth Ballymena 1332, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1301, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1288, D Dixon Rasharkin 1284, D Dixon Rasharkin 1269, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1262, A McBride Associate 1251, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1238, D Dixon Rasharkin 1233, H Turkington Kells 1230, C Moore Ahoghill 1224, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1217, D Dixon 1216, W & J Smyth 1214, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1213, T Whyte Rasharkin 1213, J Rock Associate 1211, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1210, C & D Jackson Kells 1208, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1206, Young McManus & Sons 1203, Young McManus & Sons 1193, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1188, Houston Bros Randalstown 1179, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1178, R Alexander Ballymena 1175, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1174, R Service & Son Ballymena 1170, J Rock Associate 1169, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1165, J Millar Randalstown 1164, A McBride Associate 1157, J Millar Randalstown 1155 W & W Gilbert Randalstown 1155, Young McManus & Sons 1155.

Combine Old Bird Points Fancier of the Year inc. Penzance

Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 327, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 284, D Dixon Rasharkin 142, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 133, Harry Boyd Kells 104, Jimmy Rock Associate 85, W & J Smyth Ballymena 83.

Mid Antrim Combine Old Bird Knockout Final @ Penzance - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1288 v D Dixon Rasharkin 1284.

MAC Champions League Final @ Penzance - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1288 v Surgenor Bros Kells 0. Mr & Mrs Robinson of Ahoghill who have had an excellent channel season win both the Mid Antrim Combine Old Bird knock-out and Champions League finals for the second time in 3 seasons.

Coleraine Triangle Penzance – A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1290, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1271, J Hanson 1254, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1239, Mrs B McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1237, A & M Boyle 1236, E Christie Windsor Soc 1233, D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1226, S Diamond 1218, A & M Boyle 1212, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1206, S Diamond 1200, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1186, D Coyle & Son 1173, E Christie 1160, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1141, J Hanson 1125, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1114, Terence McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1114, Mrs B McCrudden 1109, E Christie 1108, D Coyle & Son 1072, P O’Connor 1067, L Hanson & Son 1064.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 25/152 – Kenny Morton & Sons Cookstown 1296, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1276, J Hanson Coleraine Premier 1271.

Section B 44/294 – W & J Smyth Ballymena & Dist 1332, W & J Smyth 1301, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1290.

Section C 51/389 – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1310, C McManus Ligoniel 1285, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1283.

Section D 35/225 – J Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1310, I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1299, J Greenaway 1264.

Section E 64/604 – C J & B Ferris Lurgan Social 1305, Alan Craig Laurelvale 1302, R Williamson Bondhill 1295.

Section F 10/54 – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1242, McCartan & Woodsides 1220, McCartan & Woodsides 1219.

Section G 34/299 – F Simpson Banbridge 1327, J McParland Newry & Dist 1320, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1319.

Section H 5/18 – David Booth Mourne & District 618, N McGrotty Derry & Dist 578.

NIPA Race/Date

Penzance OB Classic Thursday 1st July 2021 – Liberation 10.00am, wind Lt NW

Ahoghill Centre Penzance – W & J Smyth Ballymena 1332, W & J Smyth 1301, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1288, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1262, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1238 C Moore Ahoghill 1223, W & J Smyth 1214, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1213, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1210, Stewart Bros 1206.

Banbridge Centre Penzance – F Simpson Banbridge 1327, E McAlinden & Sons Drumnavaddy 1277, J Brush Drumnavaddy 1251, McCracken Bros Markethill 1247, 1236, R Carson & Son 1227, McGrath & McParland Drumnavaddy 1222, E McAlinden & Sons 1209, F Simpson 1207, P Byrne 1203.

Newry Centre Penzance – J McParland Newry & Dist 1320, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1319, R Williamson Newry & Dist 1306, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1294, 1291, 1282, Mark Maguire & Son 1282, T Mooney & Son 1261, Donnelly Bros 1259, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1245.

Ligoniel Centre Penzance – Bingham & Seaton 1310, C McManus Ligoniel 1285, R Francey & Son Eastway 1270, G McKenna Eastway 1265, 1264, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1263, D McElhone Eastway 1262, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1258, J Ward Glen 1248, D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1245.

Loughgall Centre Penzance – David Calvin Bondhill 1306, 1267, Capper Bros Bondhill 1261, David Calvin 1260, J McGeary 1248, F McLaughlin 1242, Capper Bros 1212, 1212, T McClean Annaghmore 1210, F McLoughlin 1208.

Coleraine Centre Penzance – A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1290, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1271, J Hanson 1254, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1239, A & M Boyle 1236, D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1226, S Diamond 1218, A & M Boyle 1212, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1206, S Diamond 1200.

Ballymoney Centre Penzance – D Dixon Ballymoney 1284, D Dixon 1269, D Dixon 1233, J Connolly Ballymoney 1225, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1217, D Dixon 1216, T Whyte Rasharkin 1213, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1191, A Gage Ballymoney1168, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1165.

Harryville Centre Penzance – J Rock Harryville 1211, A Darragh Cullybackey 1206, J Rock 1169, N & S Anderson Cullybackey 1162, A Darragh 1151, A Darragh 1130, D Houston & Son Broughshane 1127, J Millar & Son Harryville 1111, McFarlane & Agnew Kells 1106, J Rock 1098.

All 1st Section winners should ensure I have a photo of them over the weekend of the race to ensure publication in that race report. In the major races I can also take best in Centre pics. Don’t miss out.

Allen McBride had the Harryville winner from Penzance.

Alan Kelly from Omagh & Dist had 1st Sect H in the race from 4th Fermoy.

Joe McParland was best in the Newry Centre in the Old Bird Classic Penzance.

The winner of 1st Sect B & 4th Open NIPA in the Skibbereen Ylr Nat for B & R Watton of the Windsor Social.