Kerr Farm Supplies now stocking Eringold Calf Milk Replacer

One of Eringold’s milk replacers which has consistently returned excellent results on many farms over the past 25 plus years is the high performance Eringold Extra.

Eringold Extra is made up of high protein levels made from high quality milk ingredients. When the 26% protein is paired with our 22% fats, you will see quality results in your calf’s performance, not only in growth but also in the general health of the calves.

This is down to a blend of vitamins, minerals, trace elements, polyclonal antibodies and live yeast which all aid in creating a healthy gut and keeping a calf’s immune system high.

This means that when a calf moves from whole milk to our milk replacer it is still getting help to protect from common diseases and increase gut health.

With Eringold Extra having high levels of proteins and energy, it is a versatile milk replacer which has the power to produce fantastic results being used in a once a day feeding system.

Many farmers prefer this option due to reduced labour and we have seen a great number of farmers produce quality calves feeding the Eringold Extra once a day.

Many farms have different needs or approaches to calf rearing and this is why we provide feeding schedules that would be best for your calves to use through to weaning to help your calves get off to the best start and to achieve their best potential.

