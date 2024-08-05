Kerryhills enjoy their last show date at Clogher
Champion was Amy Dougan with her aged Ewe.
Reserve was Jack Colhoun with his shearling Ram.
Congratulations to Amy andJack and everyone else who won classes and presented sheep.
Croobview Kerryhills also managed to win the Clogher show best presented large flock of the show - well done to the Dougan family.
Congratulations to Marnie Squires on winning her third young handlers competition.
The day was finished off with a delicious BBQ, again well done team Kerryhill.
A big thank you to the Judge on the day, Derek Steen, well done Derek. Thank you to Amy McCullogh as the shadow Judge too.
Results were as follows:
Aged ram: 1st Robert McCauley
Shearling ram: 1st Jack Colhoun; 2nd G+O Latimer; 3rd Ross Jamieson
Aged ewe: 1st Amy Dougan; 2nd Jack Colhoun; 3rd Amy Dougan
Shearling ewe: 1st G+O Latimer; 2nd G+O Latimer; 3rd Robert McCauley
Ram lamb: 1st Dale Wylie; 2nd G+O Latimer; 3rd Dale Wylie
Ewe lamb: 1st Robert McCauley; 2nd Ross Jamieson; 3rd G+O Latimer
Group of three: 1st Ross Jamieso; 2nd Jack Colhoun; 3rd G+O Latimer