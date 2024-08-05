There was a superb show of Kerryhill sheep at Clogher Valley Show.

Champion was Amy Dougan with her aged Ewe.

Reserve was Jack Colhoun with his shearling Ram.

Congratulations to Amy andJack and everyone else who won classes and presented sheep.

Jack Colhoun with his reserve champion, judge Derek Steen and shadow judge Amy McCullogh

Croobview Kerryhills also managed to win the Clogher show best presented large flock of the show - well done to the Dougan family.

Congratulations to Marnie Squires on winning her third young handlers competition.

The day was finished off with a delicious BBQ, again well done team Kerryhill.

A big thank you to the Judge on the day, Derek Steen, well done Derek. Thank you to Amy McCullogh as the shadow Judge too.

Amy Dougan with her champion aged ewe, judge Derek Steen and shadow judge Amy McCullogh

Results were as follows:

Aged ram: 1st Robert McCauley

Shearling ram: 1st Jack Colhoun; 2nd G+O Latimer; 3rd Ross Jamieson

Aged ewe: 1st Amy Dougan; 2nd Jack Colhoun; 3rd Amy Dougan

Shearling ewe: 1st G+O Latimer; 2nd G+O Latimer; 3rd Robert McCauley

Ram lamb: 1st Dale Wylie; 2nd G+O Latimer; 3rd Dale Wylie

Ewe lamb: 1st Robert McCauley; 2nd Ross Jamieson; 3rd G+O Latimer

Group of three: 1st Ross Jamieso; 2nd Jack Colhoun; 3rd G+O Latimer