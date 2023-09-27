Gemma Daly, co-chair; Kevin Doherty, new CEO, Veronica Morris, outgoing CEO and Derek Lough, co-chair. (Pic: Rural Support)

Since June 2023, when Veronica Morris announced that she was stepping down, the charity rolled out a rigorous recruitment process to find a new CEO to lead Rural Support to the next stage in its development.

Now at the end of that process, Rural Support’s Trustee Board is delighted to announce that Kevin Doherty will take on the role of CEO from October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Doherty, from Claudy, has over 25 years’ experience at CEO and Director level including nine years as Chief Executive at Disability Action NI, where he was instrumental in diversifying the organisation, building a new strategic plan which he implemented at an organisational level, and substantially growing the business.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Doherty and Veronica Morris. (Pic: Rural Support)

While at Disability Action NI, Kevin was also involved in building and maintaining strong working relationships both internally and externally with disability agencies, local government, as well as with global contacts.

Kevin also has substantial expertise in supporting organisations and their teams through change which will be very valuable in a time when both the industry and the third sector are operating in unpredictable times and change is the inevitable reality.

Gemma Daly, co-chair of Rural Support and chair of the Recruitment Panel, commented, “On behalf of myself, co-chair Derek Lough, and my fellow trustees, we are very pleased to welcome Kevin to Rural Support at this pivotal time for the farming community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He brings with him significant CEO level experience in communications, people management, business development and income generation, which will not only strengthen the profile of the organisation but also help us to further develop our services and embed sustainability, so that Rural Support can continue to provide help on the ground where it is most needed.”

Speaking of his new appointment, Kevin said: “I am very excited to join Rural Support and further develop the significant work started by the outgoing Chief Executive, Veronica Morris, and her team.

“It is an excellent time to join the charity as it moves into a new strategic period in support of farmers and farm families across the region and am looking forward to getting started.”

Derek Lough, trustee and recently appointed co-chair of Rural Support, added: “I am looking forward to working with Kevin in developing the charity at a time of significant change in the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Rural Support’s recent survey ‘Supporting NI Farmers in Times of Rapid Change’ has told us, from the farmers’ perspective, exactly what pressures and demands are coming down the road.

“Kevin is joining the charity as it emerges from its own period of positive change under Veronica Morris, and I have no doubt he will bring it forward even further over the coming years.