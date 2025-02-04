Kevin Evans’ top price Welsh bitch bought by American horse trainer at Skipton

Renowned Welsh sheepdog handler, breeder and prolific trials winner, Kevin Evans, from Llwynfedwen, Brecon, was on top of his game once again after claiming the top price for a black and white fully broken bitch which was snapped up by a US buyer during Skipton Auction Mart’s first timed online working sheepdog sale of 2025.

The day also saw a part-broken bitch from Derbyshire race away to an incredible selling price of £5000, while a five-month-old Scottish pup achieved a remarkable winning bid of £3800. (Wednesday, January 29).

For mart regular Kevin, his April 2023-born Nan, sired by Evans' dual European Nursery and Royal Welsh Champion Tanhill Glen, out of John Griffith's Flass, also from Brecon, was caught in the radar of Texan horse trainer Ben Baldus, from Gainesville, Texas, who snapped her up for a tidy £8000.

Ben said after his purchase: “I am looking to begin sheepdog trials here in the US. My wife and I have a ranch with Quarter horses and some cattle and I was raised on a sheep and hog farm in Michigan.

Kevin Evans' top price £8000 bitch, Nan, which is headed to Texas. Pic Sophie Holt

“I am working with Russell McCord, in Texas, (former president and currently a director of the United States Border Collie Handlers’ Association, responsible for the national championship each year for North American herding dogs) and on his insight and recommendation have felt like Nan would be a wonderful candidate to help reach my goals. I have researched Kevin and his programme and felt that transition for Nan would be a smooth one. I am looking forward to learning more about the industry and hope to continue to work towards giving Nan the best opportunities for success.”

Russell McCord lives in Bonham, Texas with his wife, Andi, and their five Border Collies. One of the collies, Zeb, is a two-year-old nursery dog, moving up to open. He has been successful in the nursery trials and will run in the national finals later this year. Russell was formerly the Director of Judges for the National Cutting Horse Association for 16 years.

In 1991, Russell went to the Fort Worth stock show and rodeo and witnessed a sheepdog trial. He instantly fell in love with the sport. He has been a double lift finalist at Meeker, the National Finals and the Bluegrass Classic, among others.

Back in the Evans camp, Nan was one of a trio of smart, agile dogs netting the five times ISDS International Supreme Champion winner £16,850 on auction day.

Kevin Evans' second price £7400 bitch, Jam. Pic Sophie Holt

Earning Kevin the second highest price after racing away to £7400 was April 2022-born Jam, a sharp black and white bitch out of IW Jones’ Gwen and sired by A Edwards' Sweep. She is fully trained for farm and trial work and has been placed at novice trials. She was bought by Brendan Gillespie, of Mayo, Western Ireland.

Kevin's part broken fully home-bred April ‘23 red and white bitch, Kemi Kent, sired by Open Trials winner Middery Frank – Kevin’s Swedish-bred stud dog – and out of Poppy, reached £1450 and is headed for the East Sussex home of Louise Garnham.

Among the fully trained dogs a good price of £3600 was realised for January '22-born black and white bitch, Sky, from D Purtill, Westhoughton, Lancashire. She was sired by Jonah, a stud dog of Ricky Hutchinson’s, of Littledale Sheep Dogs, Lancaster, and out of P Fairburn’s Swardle Nell. She crosses the border heading for York with new owner Jess Dean. Two other work-ready dogs went for over £2000 – Moss, a black and white dog rising two years old from Scottish shepherdess Laura Hinnekens, of Westermosshat, Auchengray. He has found a new home with J Drinkwater, of Barnard Castle for £2500. Reaching a final bid price of £2300 was April ‘21-born Penrhiw Lil, from three times Welsh National Champion and 2015 Canadian Open Champion Nigel Watkins, of Panthowell, Carmarthen. Lil is out of A Cavell's Penrhiw Nel, sired by Nigel’s Murguia Thor.

Reaching the four-figure mark was Brondrefawr Kate, an April ‘22-born black and white bitch from Welsh seller J Jones, of Brondrefawr, Powys, and sired by the aforementioned Jonah. She was first in the auction bidding realising £1700.

E Jane's £5000 part-broken bitch, Peg. Pic submitted

Ireland’s Meg, a 17-month-old black and white bitch was sold by P McGoldrick, of Co Donegal, for £1500 while North Yorkshire’s Rosemoor Sol, a two-year-old black and white dog sold by R Page-Murdoch, of Strenshall, went for £1300. Glen, a June ‘21-born black and white fully-trained dog sired by Kevin Evans’ Derwen Doug, sold for £750 by M Glasgow, Lancaster.

Topping the part-trained entries was Peg, a keen black and white bitch sold by E Jane, of Hope Valley, Derbyshire, for a remarkable £5000. Peg was also sired by Ricky Hutchinson’s Jonah. Peg will be put to work with Paul Johnson, of Staffordshire.

The part-trained dogs proved particularly popular with two reaching £3100. First was Tom, an 18-month-old tri-coloured dog from J Williams, of Fynnon Tegla, Wrexham. Tom was sired by renowned Welsh handler and trialist Dewi Jenkins’ dog Clwyd Bob, himself a son of Dewi’s main stud dog Jock, International Supreme Champion in 2022. Tom is headed to Knock Squire Farm, in Eire. Also reaching £3100 was Jet, a smooth coated part-trained August ‘22-born black and white bitch sold by J Alton, of Sheffield. She is making her way to her new Welsh home with Elen Williams, of Denbigh.

Featuring among the higher prices was Roy, a 13-month-old part-broken red and white dog from S Emmott, of Appleby, sired by S Roper’s Blue, out of T Marsden’s Meg. He is to remain in the county after being bought for £2800 by Stephen Irving, of Caldbeck, Cumbria. Four figure sums were also reached for 28-month-old red and white bitch, Rum, sold by Janine Ashworth, of Rossendale, for £2000 to David Leeming, of Whitby. Valley Butch, a June ‘23-born black and white dog from A Dick, of Hergill, Northallerton, sold for £1550 while £1300 was realised for Elly Bess, a 13-month-old tri-coloured bitch from Shaun Proctor, Kirkby Stephen, sired by HW Jones’ Llanfarian Mirk.

Ian Carroll's five month old pup Glan y Gors Jody which sold for £3800. Pic submitted

The pups entered in the auction were as popular as ever. For Ian Carroll, Glan y Gors, Anglesey, Wales, the day was particularly good when a brace of pups netted him a total of £5000. His Glan y Gors Jody, a five-month-old black and white bitch obviously impressed bidders on the submitted video, selling for a very impressive £3800 to Adam Stobart, of Barnard Castle, while brown and white litter sister Glan y Gors Lass reached £1200 and headed off to Banbury, with Will Gayton. The pups were sired by Gwyddil Jock out of Glan y Gors Meg.

Four figures was also reached for a two month old black and tan NZ Huntaway bitch pup entered into the auction by C Mundell, of Glasgow. She sold for £1350 to Wales with Cai Pritchard, of Gwynedd. Three five-months-old pups from T Davies, Llaingwyddil, Aberystwyth, Wales, sold, namely bitch Gwyddil Bec at £950; bitch Gwyddil Cass at £650 and dog Gwyddil Roy, also at £650.

J Campbell, of Strathaven, Scotland, sold a November ;24-born bitch pup, Kypehill Fern, for £650 while the same figure was reached for two-month-old red and white bitch, Ruby, from Lyn Howells, of West Glamorgan. 29.

Glen, a November ‘24-born black and white dog pup from David Wade, Catchall Farm, Skipton, sold for £500.

CCM Skipton general manager Jeremy Eaton was pleased with the day’s outcome adding: “There was a good clearance rate particularly for pups and part-broken entries with lambing time just around the corner. As always plenty of interest at home and overseas for trial prospects.”

Prices and averages:

Registered: Broken dogs to £2500 (average £1625).

Broken bitches to £8000 (average £4083).

Part-broken dogs to £3100 (average £2225).

Part-broken bitches to £5000 (average £2850).

Unbroken dog pups to £650 (average £575).

Unbroken bitch pups to £3800 (average£1450).

Unregistered: Broken dogs to £1300. Unbroken bitch pups to £650. NZ Huntaway Bitch Pup £1350.