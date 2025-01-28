Kevin showed just how the pen was mightier than the sword

WHEN Kevin Macauley finally laid down his pen a few weeks before the end of last year, it concluded a remarkable commitment of nearly three decades as the voice of farmers, and particularly beef and sheep farmers, across Northern Ireland.

Once he began to put his forthright views down on paper for publication in FarmWeek, his letters very quickly became a fixture which appeared every week and was probably the most read part of the paper for many years. Kevin was never afraid to challenge authority and in his own unique style held to account anyone or any organisation which he felt were treating his beloved beef and sheep sector unfairly. Raging against the prices paid by meat plants was a recurrent theme and for several years Kevin’s views appeared in parallel with those of NIMEA Chief Executive Cecil Mathers as each sought to justify their opposing views. Kevin also regularly challenged DAERA, particularly over TB control, and those environmental or conservation voices which he felt had lost sight of the primary function of farming and that is to provide safe, wholesome food. Yet although Kevin often held to the fire the feet of individuals or organisations, he managed to ‘get away with it’ in an era when criticism is seldom accepted or deemed to be acceptable. Kevin’s humour, which he laced freely through his letters, often softened a strident viewpoint and diffused the wrath of his ‘victims’. Of course there were times when editorial discretion was necessary to water down some of his writing, not because it was inaccurate but to keep himself and I out of the courts! But Kevin could also be generous with his praise and was a consistent supporter of successive UFU presidents as well as praising the efforts of several agriculture ministers when they were seen to be supporting farmers through the all too frequent crises which beset the industry. It was widely assumed by many that Kevin was an employee of FarmWeek but although he was offered monetary compensation on several occasions for the time and effort he put into his letters, he insisted in retaining his independence to be a spokesman for the farming community. And he certainly was that. Kevin was respected across the industry, even by those he criticised. When challenged about what he had written on some occasions, FarmWeek’s answer would always be – if Kevin is saying it, you may be sure the vast majority of farmers are saying the same, for he truly had his finger on the pulse of the industry. His letters will be truly missed from the pages of FarmWeek and farming has lost a champion whose only motivation was to see his fellow farmers treated properly and rewarded for what they do.