Kilkeel and District Riding Club host popular Silver Show 2021
It was a great delight for all members, committee members, helpers and competitors of Kilkeel and District Riding Club to have their show back up and running again albeit different in that the club split the show over two weekends.
The club ran showjumping first on Saturday 24th July, then followed up with showing and working hunter on Saturday 31st July 2021.
The committee of Kilkeel and District Riding Club would like to thank Mr Tom Bingham for the use of his land over the duration of the two show dates.
As a token of our thanks, we are donating proceeds from both shows to Heartbeat NI and Kilkeel Lifeboat.
Special thank you must go to all of our competitors, helpers and to our judges: Dawn Hanna, Alistair McDonald and Chloe Thompson.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Your support and hard work are greatly appreciated.”
The club would also like to thank sponsors for their kind donations of money, prizes and jumps. Thank you to Ambutran Event Medical Services, Honeyhill Rosettes, The Food Works, Sloan Rent-a-loo and Tackbox Equestrian.
Thank you also to the photographers, RMS Photography and Daisy Photography. If anyone still wishes to purchase photos from the show, they can do so through both photographers Facebook pages or by contacting KDRC.
Results of show-jumping show 24/07/21
Horse 60cm
1 Shannon Morgan, Cassie; 2 Laurie Orr, Secret
Horse 70cm – Niblock Family Cup. New cup this year, kindly sponsored by E. Niblock
1 Erin McCullough, Bella; 2 Caitlin Steenson, Mocha; 3 Shannon Morgan, Cassie
Horse 80cm – Phoenix Nursing Agency Cup
1 Darcy Hanna, Layla; 2 Abbey Stevenson, Ballylennon Georgia; 3 Caitlin Trainor, Zara; 4 Scarlett Hanna, Layla
Horse 90cm – John Hanna Memorial Cup presented by Margaret Hanna
1 Charley Hanna, Crystal; 2 Ruth Baird, Bart; 3 Emma McDowell, Bella; 4 Abbey Stevenson, Ballylennon Georgia; 5 Caitlin Trainor, Zara
Horse 1m – Teresa Travers Memorial Cup kindly sponsored by Bronagh Harper
1 Charley Hanna, Crystal; 2 Emma McDowell, Bella; 3 Ruth Baird, Bart
Pony X-Poles
1 John Tomlinson, Sassy; 2 Zac Bradley, Charlies Dream
Pony 50cm
1 Zac Bradley, Charlies Dream; 2 John Tomlinson, Sassy
Pony 60cm
Double clear = Ava Morgan, Prince (Drew the Prize); Ruby Uprichard, Jessie; 3 Emilie Chestnutt, Tara; 4 Darcy Napier, Roxy
Pony 70cm – Far Hill Stables Cup. New cup this year, kindly sponsored by Charley Hanna
1 Lily-Rose McGinn, Giggles; 2 Lucas Bradley, Gortlemon Isabelle; 3 Ava Morgan, Prince; 4 Kelsea Maginnis, Mia; 5 Ruby Uprichard, Jessie; 6 Emilie Chestnutt, Tara; 7 Darcy Napier, Roxy
Pony 80cm – Gamekeepers Equestrian Trophy presented by Ruth Baird.
1 Molly Magorrian, Silver; 2 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star; 3 Lucas Bradley, Gortlemon Isabelle; 4 Molly McGinn, Lizzie
Pony 90cm – Mourne Vintage Club Cup
1 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star; 2 Molly Magorrian, Lisgreen Silver Prince; 3 Molly McGinn, Lizzie
Results of ridden showing classes 31/07/21
Lead rein
1 Seth Houston, Rhydygrug Peter Pan; 2 Alexis Trainor, Hi Ho Silver; 3 Adam Gowdy, Rhydgwillim Supernova; 4 Sophie Malone, Twilight; 5 Ava Trainor, Nibbles; 6 Cara Rogers, Pippin; 7 Alia Fletcher, Lingardswood Comet
First ridden – Derryogue Flying Club Shield
1 Noah Houston, Amesbury Queen Bee; 2 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Llyncathbury Phoenix; 3 Adam Gowdy, Rhydgwillim Supernova; 4 Lexi Wallace, Lingardswood Comet; 5 Katie Stewart, Barrera Purple Iris
Family pony
1 Matilda Trainor, Hi Ho Silver; 2 Sophie Malone, Twilight
Mini championship – Ahead with Rita Cup
Champion = Seth Houston, Rhydygrug Peter Pan
Mountain and moorland ridden
1 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Holthall Bandit; 2 Anthea Steele, Newoak All That Jazz; 3 Lexi Wallace, Lingardswood Comet; 4 Ellie Annett, Barrera Purple Iris
Connemara ridden
1 Colleen Murtagh, Shanaghy Star; 2 Cormac Murtagh, Rockfield Sandy
Show pony (up to 153cm) ridden
1 Ellie Annett, Litton Hi-Society; 2 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Brookllan Lady Isabella
Show hunter (up to 153cm) ridden
1 Rebecca Hutchinson, Free Spirit Pandora; 2 Holly Curran Wildfire
Part bred horse and pony ridden
1 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Brookllan Lady Isabella; 2 Ellie Annett, Litton Hi-Society; 3 Dierdragh Murphy, Temple Bui; 4 Rebecca Hutchinson, Free Spirit Pandora
Small horse ridden
1 Victoria White McCurdy, Temple Bui; 2 Emma Gillespie, Pilgrim Star
Ridden hunter
1 Heather Steele, CSF Chanel; 2 Julie Donaghy Simpson, Greenhall Rock and Roll; 3 Holly Curran, Ghost Rider
Race horse to riding horse ridden
1 Molly McGinn, Red; 2 Caitlin Trainor, Zara
Cob ridden
1 Éabha Grant, Weeman; Laura Rogers, Coco
Irish draft ridden
1 Catherine Patterson, Carrabawn Jewel
Showing championship – J Kearney Ltd Cup
Champion = Heather Steele, CSF Chanel
Reserve champion = Rebecca Hutchinson, Free Spirits Pandora
Results of working hunter classes 31/07/21
Mini X-Poles
1 Sophie Malone, Twilight; 2 Alexis Trainor, Hi Ho Silver; 3 Ellie Annett, Barrera Purple Iris; 4 Adam Gowdy, Rhydgwillim Supernova
Mini 50cm
1 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Holthall Bandit; 2 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Llyncathbury Phoenix
Mini championship
Champion = Jocelyn Hutchinson, Holthall Bandit
Reserve champion = Sophie Malone, Twilight
60cm ponies (Cradle Stakes/ Small MM)
1 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dream Chaser; 2 Anthea Steele, Newoak All That Jazz
70cm ponies (Starter Stakes/ Small MM) – The Galley Shield
1 Freddie Castles, Dryfe Elizabeth Arden; 2 Darcy Napier, Roxy; 3 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star
70cm horses
1 Emma Gillespie, Pilgrim Star; 2 Caroline Clingan, Angus; 3 Holly Curran, Wild Fire
80cm Ponies (133cm/ MM) – Walker Cup, kindly sponsored by Mr G. Walker
1 Molly Magorrian, Lisgreen Silver Prince; 2 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star; 3 Molly McGinn, Lislaird Giggles; 4 Heather Steele, Ashfield Dream Chaser; 5 Henry McMahon, Oreo
80cm Horses (Cob/ Small horse) – Hanna Brothers Cup
1 Mikey McGaffin, Derrylough Bay Bandit; 2 Lauren McGrath, Poppy; 3 Caroline Clingan, Angus; 4 Julie Donaghy Simpson, Carryon Platinums Edition
90cm Ponies (143cm/ Large MM) – Leestone Caravan Park Cup
1 Molly Magorrian, Lisgreen Silver Prince; 2 Molly McGinn, Lislaird Giggles; 3 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star
90cm Horses – Balmoral Hotel Cup
1 Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad; 2 Sadie McMahon, Silla Coevers; 3 Heather Steele, CSF Chanel; 4 Ruth Baird, Bart; 5 Mikey McGaffin, Derryloiugh Bay Bandit
1m Horses – A Robinson and Sons Cup
1 Sadie McMahon, Silla Coevers; 2 Heather Steele, CSF Chanel; 3 Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad; 4 Beth Taylor, Mill Yard Bobstar
Pony Championship – Kilkeel Knitting Mill Cup
Champion = Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dream Chaser
Reserve champion = Freddie Castles, Dryfe Elizabeth Arden
Horse Championship – Coulter Cup
Champion = Heather Steele, CSF Chanel
Reserve champion = Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s the Lad
Supreme Championship – McBurney Memorial Cup, kindly sponsored by McBurney family.
Supreme champion = Heather Steele, CSF Chanel