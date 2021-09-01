Kilkeel and District Riding Club host popular Silver Show 2021

H Steele jumping in the Working Hunter classes

The club ran showjumping first on Saturday 24th July, then followed up with showing and working hunter on Saturday 31st July 2021.

The committee of Kilkeel and District Riding Club would like to thank Mr Tom Bingham for the use of his land over the duration of the two show dates.

As a token of our thanks, we are donating proceeds from both shows to Heartbeat NI and Kilkeel Lifeboat.

Charley Hanna presenting her new trophy to winner of pony 70cm SJ

Special thank you must go to all of our competitors, helpers and to our judges: Dawn Hanna, Alistair McDonald and Chloe Thompson.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Your support and hard work are greatly appreciated.”

The club would also like to thank sponsors for their kind donations of money, prizes and jumps. Thank you to Ambutran Event Medical Services, Honeyhill Rosettes, The Food Works, Sloan Rent-a-loo and Tackbox Equestrian.

Thank you also to the photographers, RMS Photography and Daisy Photography. If anyone still wishes to purchase photos from the show, they can do so through both photographers Facebook pages or by contacting KDRC.

Mikey McGaffin wins Hanna Brothers Cup in 80cm Horse

Results of show-jumping show 24/07/21

Horse 60cm

1 Shannon Morgan, Cassie; 2 Laurie Orr, Secret

Horse 70cm – Niblock Family Cup. New cup this year, kindly sponsored by E. Niblock

1 Erin McCullough, Bella; 2 Caitlin Steenson, Mocha; 3 Shannon Morgan, Cassie

Horse 80cm – Phoenix Nursing Agency Cup

1 Darcy Hanna, Layla; 2 Abbey Stevenson, Ballylennon Georgia; 3 Caitlin Trainor, Zara; 4 Scarlett Hanna, Layla

Horse 90cm – John Hanna Memorial Cup presented by Margaret Hanna

1 Charley Hanna, Crystal; 2 Ruth Baird, Bart; 3 Emma McDowell, Bella; 4 Abbey Stevenson, Ballylennon Georgia; 5 Caitlin Trainor, Zara

Horse 1m – Teresa Travers Memorial Cup kindly sponsored by Bronagh Harper

1 Charley Hanna, Crystal; 2 Emma McDowell, Bella; 3 Ruth Baird, Bart

Pony X-Poles

1 John Tomlinson, Sassy; 2 Zac Bradley, Charlies Dream

Pony 50cm

1 Zac Bradley, Charlies Dream; 2 John Tomlinson, Sassy

Pony 60cm

Double clear = Ava Morgan, Prince (Drew the Prize); Ruby Uprichard, Jessie; 3 Emilie Chestnutt, Tara; 4 Darcy Napier, Roxy

Pony 70cm – Far Hill Stables Cup. New cup this year, kindly sponsored by Charley Hanna

1 Lily-Rose McGinn, Giggles; 2 Lucas Bradley, Gortlemon Isabelle; 3 Ava Morgan, Prince; 4 Kelsea Maginnis, Mia; 5 Ruby Uprichard, Jessie; 6 Emilie Chestnutt, Tara; 7 Darcy Napier, Roxy

Pony 80cm – Gamekeepers Equestrian Trophy presented by Ruth Baird.

1 Molly Magorrian, Silver; 2 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star; 3 Lucas Bradley, Gortlemon Isabelle; 4 Molly McGinn, Lizzie

Pony 90cm – Mourne Vintage Club Cup

1 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star; 2 Molly Magorrian, Lisgreen Silver Prince; 3 Molly McGinn, Lizzie

Results of ridden showing classes 31/07/21

Lead rein

1 Seth Houston, Rhydygrug Peter Pan; 2 Alexis Trainor, Hi Ho Silver; 3 Adam Gowdy, Rhydgwillim Supernova; 4 Sophie Malone, Twilight; 5 Ava Trainor, Nibbles; 6 Cara Rogers, Pippin; 7 Alia Fletcher, Lingardswood Comet

First ridden – Derryogue Flying Club Shield

1 Noah Houston, Amesbury Queen Bee; 2 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Llyncathbury Phoenix; 3 Adam Gowdy, Rhydgwillim Supernova; 4 Lexi Wallace, Lingardswood Comet; 5 Katie Stewart, Barrera Purple Iris

Family pony

1 Matilda Trainor, Hi Ho Silver; 2 Sophie Malone, Twilight

Mini championship – Ahead with Rita Cup

Champion = Seth Houston, Rhydygrug Peter Pan

Mountain and moorland ridden

1 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Holthall Bandit; 2 Anthea Steele, Newoak All That Jazz; 3 Lexi Wallace, Lingardswood Comet; 4 Ellie Annett, Barrera Purple Iris

Connemara ridden

1 Colleen Murtagh, Shanaghy Star; 2 Cormac Murtagh, Rockfield Sandy

Show pony (up to 153cm) ridden

1 Ellie Annett, Litton Hi-Society; 2 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Brookllan Lady Isabella

Show hunter (up to 153cm) ridden

1 Rebecca Hutchinson, Free Spirit Pandora; 2 Holly Curran Wildfire

Part bred horse and pony ridden

1 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Brookllan Lady Isabella; 2 Ellie Annett, Litton Hi-Society; 3 Dierdragh Murphy, Temple Bui; 4 Rebecca Hutchinson, Free Spirit Pandora

Small horse ridden

1 Victoria White McCurdy, Temple Bui; 2 Emma Gillespie, Pilgrim Star

Ridden hunter

1 Heather Steele, CSF Chanel; 2 Julie Donaghy Simpson, Greenhall Rock and Roll; 3 Holly Curran, Ghost Rider

Race horse to riding horse ridden

1 Molly McGinn, Red; 2 Caitlin Trainor, Zara

Cob ridden

1 Éabha Grant, Weeman; Laura Rogers, Coco

Irish draft ridden

1 Catherine Patterson, Carrabawn Jewel

Showing championship – J Kearney Ltd Cup

Champion = Heather Steele, CSF Chanel

Reserve champion = Rebecca Hutchinson, Free Spirits Pandora

Results of working hunter classes 31/07/21

Mini X-Poles

1 Sophie Malone, Twilight; 2 Alexis Trainor, Hi Ho Silver; 3 Ellie Annett, Barrera Purple Iris; 4 Adam Gowdy, Rhydgwillim Supernova

Mini 50cm

1 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Holthall Bandit; 2 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Llyncathbury Phoenix

Mini championship

Champion = Jocelyn Hutchinson, Holthall Bandit

Reserve champion = Sophie Malone, Twilight

60cm ponies (Cradle Stakes/ Small MM)

1 Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dream Chaser; 2 Anthea Steele, Newoak All That Jazz

70cm ponies (Starter Stakes/ Small MM) – The Galley Shield

1 Freddie Castles, Dryfe Elizabeth Arden; 2 Darcy Napier, Roxy; 3 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star

70cm horses

1 Emma Gillespie, Pilgrim Star; 2 Caroline Clingan, Angus; 3 Holly Curran, Wild Fire

80cm Ponies (133cm/ MM) – Walker Cup, kindly sponsored by Mr G. Walker

1 Molly Magorrian, Lisgreen Silver Prince; 2 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star; 3 Molly McGinn, Lislaird Giggles; 4 Heather Steele, Ashfield Dream Chaser; 5 Henry McMahon, Oreo

80cm Horses (Cob/ Small horse) – Hanna Brothers Cup

1 Mikey McGaffin, Derrylough Bay Bandit; 2 Lauren McGrath, Poppy; 3 Caroline Clingan, Angus; 4 Julie Donaghy Simpson, Carryon Platinums Edition

90cm Ponies (143cm/ Large MM) – Leestone Caravan Park Cup

1 Molly Magorrian, Lisgreen Silver Prince; 2 Molly McGinn, Lislaird Giggles; 3 Katie Niblock, Shanbo Mirah Star

90cm Horses – Balmoral Hotel Cup

1 Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad; 2 Sadie McMahon, Silla Coevers; 3 Heather Steele, CSF Chanel; 4 Ruth Baird, Bart; 5 Mikey McGaffin, Derryloiugh Bay Bandit

1m Horses – A Robinson and Sons Cup

1 Sadie McMahon, Silla Coevers; 2 Heather Steele, CSF Chanel; 3 Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad; 4 Beth Taylor, Mill Yard Bobstar

Pony Championship – Kilkeel Knitting Mill Cup

Champion = Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dream Chaser

Reserve champion = Freddie Castles, Dryfe Elizabeth Arden

Horse Championship – Coulter Cup

Champion = Heather Steele, CSF Chanel

Reserve champion = Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s the Lad

Supreme Championship – McBurney Memorial Cup, kindly sponsored by McBurney family.