Killough grocer named as UK Champion in ‘rural oscars’

Brendan Duffy of Duffy’s grocers in Killough, Co Down. The shop is a UK Countryside Alliance Champion 2025.

A COMMUNITY food store at Killough, near Downpatrick in Co Down, has been chosen as the ‘Northern Ireland Champion’ in the prestigious UK Countryside Alliance Awards.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Duffy and Son, a family run Mace network store, was among a range of rural food-based businesses from across the UK acclaimed by the alliance as ‘a champion’ in the Village Shop and Post Office category. The awards have been dubbed the ‘Rural Oscars’.

The influential awards – now in their 18th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/post office’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services. Duffy’s was the only Northern Ireland winner.

Praise verged on universal for Duffy’s “comprehensively stocked and reliably staffed rural shop”.

The alliance citation continued: “Duffy’s is cherished for its incredible range, groceries, hardware, furniture, meals and for the unwavering service delivered by its caring team.

“In moments of crisis, they’ve gone above and beyond, often supplying essential appliances in hours. Its homemade food, respected butchery, and local sourcing make it stand out but it’s the spirit of service and community that makes Duffy’s truly irreplaceable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duffy’s qualified for the UK award by winning the Northern Ireland round of the highly regarded competition.

Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner said: “The Countryside Alliance Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the people and enterprises that form the backbone of rural UK. These stories of perseverance, ingenuity, and community spirit deserve to be heard in the corridors of power.

“These awards are about more than just business. They celebrate the people and values that keep rural life alive, commitment to community, a passion for produce, innovation, sustainability, and good old-fashioned hard work. It’s a privilege to welcome such outstanding ambassadors of rural UK to Westminster,” he added.