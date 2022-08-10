Killyman WI ladies celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style

Located on the outskirts of the village, the Old Rectory provided an idyllic setting for the outing attended by WI members and their friends.
Set in 13 acres of mature grounds, the ladies enjoyed a leisurely stroll around the beautiful gardens, which includes a bridge over the historic Trew and Moy railway line.
The ladies basked in sunshine as they enjoyed a delicious afternoon team supplied by Café Latte in Dungannon.
Everyone enjoyed themselves, with several members reminiscing about years gone by when they had their wedding photographs taken at the Old Rectory, or camped in the grounds as Girl Guides.