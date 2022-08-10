Killyman WI ladies celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on the outskirts of the village, the Old Rectory provided an idyllic setting for the outing attended by WI members and their friends.

Set in 13 acres of mature grounds, the ladies enjoyed a leisurely stroll around the beautiful gardens, which includes a bridge over the historic Trew and Moy railway line.

The ladies basked in sunshine as they enjoyed a delicious afternoon team supplied by Café Latte in Dungannon.

Enjoying the Jubilee afternoon tea in the grounds of the Old Rectory in Killyman are from left: Catherine McIlroy, Janet Reid, Edna Mullan, Sarah Carroll and Dr Aileen Jones.

Everyone enjoyed themselves, with several members reminiscing about years gone by when they had their wedding photographs taken at the Old Rectory, or camped in the grounds as Girl Guides.

Enjoying Killyman WIâ€TMs Jubilee visit to the Old Rectory are from left: Isobel Coulter, Catherine McIlroy, Edna Mullan and Betty Stinson.

Members and friends of KIllyman Wi enjoying a Jubilee afternoon tea at the Old Rectory in Killyman.