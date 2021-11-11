Kilrail House tops evening trade

James Wilkinson judge and Shannon Porter Smyths Daleside hand over the Champion rosette to Gary Beacom’s Lakeview exhibit at the recent show and sale in Glenpark Omagh. Also pictured is handler Adrian Liggett.

The Club wishes to thank Shannon Porter and Smyths Daleside for their continued support and sponsorship for the sale.

Thank you also goes to Judge James Wilkinson for taking the time to judge the pre-sale show.

Topping the trade of the evening was Kilrail House Texels for A&J Young, Castlederg with their third place shearling ram in the pre-sale show. Kilrail House Dan, a Glenross Bouncer son out of a Redford Young Gun dam changed hands for 720gns.

Next in line for the cash in the shearling trade was Seamus McBride, McBride Texels with McBride Doug. This homebred Cantona son out of a Garvetagh Hill Vivid daughter sold for 640gns.

Patrick Blee’s Dunelm pen was next to feature with Davy Crockett, a Tophill Wall St son out of a Cowel Viceroy dam move home for 620gns.

This ram’s pen mate Dunelm Dazzler another Wall St son stood second in Mr Wilkinson’s line-up and moved on for the next highest for a shearling at 580gns.

Selling for 560gns was Gary Rankin’s first place shearling and Reserve Champion, a Midlock Yorkie son out of a Halbeath VIP mother.

Going for the same money was Leona Young’s Redford exhibit, Redford Duncan, a Mullan Claude son out of a Mainevieew Yankee bred dam.

Claiming the judge’s first place and overall champion in the Smyths Daleside pree-sale show was Gary Beacom’s Lakeview exhibit.

This Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of a Plasucha All Star sired dam, Lakeview Ever Ready, later sold on for the top priced ram lamb of the evening at 600gns.

Selling for the same money buyers returned to the Kilrail House pen for Kilrail House EE, another Glenross Bouncer son out of a Reford Young Gun sired dam. The judge’s second place exhibit from Sean Hamill’s Donald’s View pen was next in line for the top prices at 500gns for his Fairywater Columbo son Donalds View Enigma.

Mr Wilkinsons’ third place choice from Andre Fyffe’s Fairywater pen, was next up for the money at 480gns with his Glenroe Bacardi son out of a Knock Trident bred dam, Fairywater Empire.

Buyers returned to Patrick Blee’s Dunelm pen with Dunelm Esteban, an Auldhouseburn Daimler son out of a Teiglium Wiseguy sired dam selling for 460gns.

Texel rams sold with steady trade to average 454gns for 31.

Smyths Daleside Pre-Sale Show Results

Shearling Ram Class:

1st Gary Rankin Garvetagh Hill

2nd Patrick Blee Dunelm

3rd Messrs A&J Young Kilrail House

Ram Lamb Class:

1st Gary Beacom Lakeview

2nd Sean Hamill Donalds View

3rd Andrew Fyffe Fairywater

Champion Gary Beacom Lakeview