Kilraughts’ parents evening and dinner

The evening included the performance of a junior sketch, one act play, choir performance and prize giving ceremony.

The club enjoyed speeches from Erinn Ramsay who provided the yearly secretary’s report, club leader James Kirkpatrick’s speech and a huge thank you to their guest speaker vice president Adam Alexander.

The club concluded the evening with their arts festival performance of ‘The Magic in Me’.

Members of Kilraughts YFC

The club would like to say a huge thank you to all their family and friends for attending.

The following evening, Saturday 30th April club members headed to the Golflinks Hotel and danced the night away at the annual club dinner.

Members took part in an evening filled with games, dancing and a light-hearted prize giving ceremony.

Kilraughts YFC would like to thank the out - going committee for all their amazing hard work and dedication.

Club secretary Erinn Ramsay receiving her president’s award certificate from Adam Alexander

They wish good luck to their new committee for the incoming 2022/2023 Young Farmer Year.

Club member Fianna Butler for winning best new recruit at the parents evening

Club member Kerry Jamison receiving the Bibby cup for sheep judging

Club member James Lynn receiving his award from vice president Adam Alexander

Victoria Currie receiving the S Fulton shield for junior proficiencies

Club member James Currie receiving the Junior Ulster Young Farmer Trophy

Committee members James Currie, Charlotte Lynn, Erinn Ramsay and James Kikrpatrick