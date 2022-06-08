Kilraughts’ parents evening and dinner

The evening included the performance of a junior sketch, one act play, choir performance and prize giving ceremony.
The club enjoyed speeches from Erinn Ramsay who provided the yearly secretary’s report, club leader James Kirkpatrick’s speech and a huge thank you to their guest speaker vice president Adam Alexander.
The club concluded the evening with their arts festival performance of ‘The Magic in Me’.
The club would like to say a huge thank you to all their family and friends for attending.
The following evening, Saturday 30th April club members headed to the Golflinks Hotel and danced the night away at the annual club dinner.
Members took part in an evening filled with games, dancing and a light-hearted prize giving ceremony.
Kilraughts YFC would like to thank the out - going committee for all their amazing hard work and dedication.
They wish good luck to their new committee for the incoming 2022/2023 Young Farmer Year.