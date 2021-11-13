Kilraughts YFC car wash raises funds for charity

On September 4, 2021 Kilraughts YFC held a car wash to raise funds for the club funds and for the Friends of Cancer charity

In the morning members took part in helping to wash the many cars that appeared at the club hall.

This continued into the afternoon with many people stopping by to enjoy a delicious breakfast bap, which had been prepared by the club catering organisers.

Kilraughts YFC also held an information session regarding the events that the club takes part in during the year.

Kilraughts YFC had many young people who came and signed up to join the club.

This session took place in the club hall which has seen many past and present members through their doors.

Notice boards in the hall had many photographs of past and current members at various activities over the years.

Thank you to all club members who volunteered to help with the information morning, who made the breakfast baps and those who washed the cars.

The club would also like to say a massive thank you to all of the local businesses who provided food to help make the day a great success

The club made a donation to the Friends of Cancer charity.

