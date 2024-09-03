Kilraughts YFC hold popular big weekend
On behalf of Kilraughts YFC their our thanks goes to Loughgiel Credit Union for supporting the speed shear, the Northern Ireland Sheep Shearing Association (NISSA) for supplying the judges and gear, Alex and Finoan Butler for helping in organising the event and thank you to James McCaughern for the sheep.
Also, a big thank you to everyone who supported and helped in making this a successful event. It was very much appreciated.
Results
Intermediate final – 1st Liam Kelly; 2nd Joel Lamont; and 3rd Steven Wilson
Senior class final – 1st Joel Lamont; 2nd Alex Butler; and 3rd Sean McCollum
Open class final – 1st Jack Robinson; 2nd Graeme Davidson; and 3rd Bert Davidson.
On Saturday 27th July, Kilraughts YFC held their annual barbecue.
Kilraughts YFC would like to thank everyone who helped out in making it a successful night.
