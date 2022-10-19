Kilraughts YFC to celebrate their 80th year

It is a black tie event and all proceeds on the night will go to our chosen charity Prostate Cancer.

Contact any committee member or Erinn on 07771 545373.

Kilraughts Night at the Races

Kilraughts YFC members at a recent club meeting

We recently held our night at the races in Ballymoney Rugby Club.

The night was a great success and plenty of money was raised for our charity Prostate Cancer. Overall winner of the night was Kilrea YFC.

Big thanks to all the various sponsors and Ballymoney Rugby Club.

Club members Jayne Kirkpatrick, Erinn Ramsay and Eve Boreland all excited for the upcoming 80th dinner

Commentators at the night at the races, Richard Bartlett and Robert Shannon

Coleraine YFC member Ruby McClelland before her race

Spectators watch on during a very competitive race