News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kilraughts YFC to celebrate their 80th year

Calling all past, present members and friends we are celebrating 80 years of Kilraughts Young Farmers' Club in the Royal Court on the 12th November 2022.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

It is a black tie event and all proceeds on the night will go to our chosen charity Prostate Cancer.

Contact any committee member or Erinn on 07771 545373.

Kilraughts Night at the Races

Kilraughts YFC members at a recent club meeting

Most Popular

We recently held our night at the races in Ballymoney Rugby Club.

The night was a great success and plenty of money was raised for our charity Prostate Cancer. Overall winner of the night was Kilrea YFC.

Big thanks to all the various sponsors and Ballymoney Rugby Club.

Club members Jayne Kirkpatrick, Erinn Ramsay and Eve Boreland all excited for the upcoming 80th dinner

Advertisement

Commentators at the night at the races, Richard Bartlett and Robert Shannon
Coleraine YFC member Ruby McClelland before her race
Spectators watch on during a very competitive race
John Christie racing for Glarryford YFC