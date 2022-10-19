Kilraughts YFC to celebrate their 80th year
Calling all past, present members and friends we are celebrating 80 years of Kilraughts Young Farmers' Club in the Royal Court on the 12th November 2022.
By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
It is a black tie event and all proceeds on the night will go to our chosen charity Prostate Cancer.
Contact any committee member or Erinn on 07771 545373.
Kilraughts Night at the Races
Most Popular
We recently held our night at the races in Ballymoney Rugby Club.
The night was a great success and plenty of money was raised for our charity Prostate Cancer. Overall winner of the night was Kilrea YFC.
Big thanks to all the various sponsors and Ballymoney Rugby Club.
Advertisement