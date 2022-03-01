Kilrea venue for next Holstein bull sale

Genus ABS has confirmed its continued sponsorship of Holstein NI's Kilrea bull show and sale. Outlining plans for the event on Tuesday 1st March are Holstein NI president James Walker, club secretary/treasurer John Martin; and sponsor Stephen Shanks, Genus ABS. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Auctioneer Mark Stewart has confirmed an entry of 18 bulls for the Genus ABS sponsored event.

Judging gets underway at 11.00am, and is in the capable hands of Ian Watson from the Derrydorragh Herd based at Coleraine. The sale will commence at noon, immediately after the mart’s weekly dairy entry. Online bidding is also available via www.marteye.ie.

The bulls on offer range in age from June 2020 to January 2021, and have been consigned by leading herds, Beechview, Bellemont, Inch, Mullaugher, Prehen and Relough.

They are sons of top AI sires such Gandhi, Zandenburg Art, Bomaz Skywalker, Grafetti, Pepper, Raffaello, and Sandy Valley Striker.

Mark Stewart commented: “The catalogue features something for everyone. The bulls on offer are bred from proven and international cow families backed by multiple generations of VG and EX dams with high yields and components.”