Kilrea venue for next Holstein bull sale
Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s annual bull show and sale at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday 1st March 2022.
Auctioneer Mark Stewart has confirmed an entry of 18 bulls for the Genus ABS sponsored event.
Judging gets underway at 11.00am, and is in the capable hands of Ian Watson from the Derrydorragh Herd based at Coleraine. The sale will commence at noon, immediately after the mart’s weekly dairy entry. Online bidding is also available via www.marteye.ie.
The bulls on offer range in age from June 2020 to January 2021, and have been consigned by leading herds, Beechview, Bellemont, Inch, Mullaugher, Prehen and Relough.
They are sons of top AI sires such Gandhi, Zandenburg Art, Bomaz Skywalker, Grafetti, Pepper, Raffaello, and Sandy Valley Striker.
Mark Stewart commented: “The catalogue features something for everyone. The bulls on offer are bred from proven and international cow families backed by multiple generations of VG and EX dams with high yields and components.”
Further details and catalogues on request from the auctioneers. Contact: HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd tel: 028 29540588 or 028 29540269.