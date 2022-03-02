Kind-hearted breeders supporting Ukraine Crisis Appeal through sale of this bull

NewPole British and Belgian Blue Cattle will donate 10 per cent of the net proceeds from the sale of one of their bulls this weekend.

The money will be donated to The British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The January 2020 bull, NewPole Poirot by Graphite de Dessous la Ville ex NewPole Harriet, will be sold at the ‘Blue Genes’ sale of British Blues at Shrewsbury on Saturday 5 March.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: NewPole British and Belgian Blue Cattle

NewPole Harriet is the dam of many very successful AI bulls, including NewPole Kudos, Kyoto and Kojak.

The NewPole herd, based near Wellington, Somerset, was founded in 2004. Since then, they have added Devon cattle, Suffolk Punch horses and Weimaraner gundogs.

For more information or to view the catalogue for the third annual ‘Blue Genes’ sale, visit https://halls.marteye.ie/ where online bidding will be available.

The British Blue Cattle Society will also hold a sale at Dungannon on 25 March.