Kingarrow flock sets new Jacob record at Northern Ireland show and sale

The Kingarrow flock made headlines at the recent Northern Ireland Jacob Sheep Show and Sale held at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre by setting a new record price for the Jacob sheep breed.

Kingarrow Shazza, a homebred gimmer sired by Kingarrow Ajax, sold for £4,800, the highest price ever recorded for a Jacob sheep.

Judged in the pre sale show by Siwan Harries, Wales, the ewe took home first place in the gimmer class before going on to claim both the Female Champion and Overall Champion titles.

Her performance in the ring lived up to the strong interest in the ewe in the weeks preceding the sale.

Matthew Kehoe of the Macamore flock in county Wexford in the south east of Ireland secured the champion gimmer with the final bid after a flurry of bidding both online and around the ring.

Other notable prices on the day include the Reserve Champion, a smart four horn ewe lamb from A, A & S Moore’s Dunbreen flock selling for £850 to the same buyer.

The Male Champion, a powerful ram lamb from Adrian Hamilton’s Beltrim flock, was secured by Geoff Wood for his Moorhouse flock in the north of England.