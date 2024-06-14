King's Birthday Honours in full, including awards for Northern Ireland agri sector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of people within Northern Ireland’s agriculture sector have been named in the King’s Birthday Honours for 2024.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs deputy secretary, Norman Fulton, has been awarded a CBE for his services to agriculture in Northern Ireland.

An OBE has been awarded to Paul McGurnaghan, director of digital services at DAERA for his services to information technology and digital innovation.

Co Antrim vet Dr David McKeown also receives an OBE, which has been awarded to him for his services to the veterinary profession.

Edward Adamson, the Northern Ireland Development Officer at the National Sheep Association, is the recipient of an MBE for his services to the sheep industry. (Pic: Freelance)

MBEs are also awarded to John Martin for his services to agriculture and dairy farming in Northern Ireland, and Richard Moore for

services to equine assisted therapy and learning in Northern Ireland.

Kevin Dolan, a senior supervisor with DAERA’s Forest Service, is the recipient of a BEM for his services to forestry.

Norman Fulton has been awarded a CBE for his services to agriculture in Northern Ireland. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

The honours system recognises people who have made achievements in public life or who have committed themselves to serving and helping. Recipients will usually have made life better for other people or be outstanding at what they do.

Here’s the full list of King’s Birthday Honours recipients in Northern Ireland for 2024:

CBE

Mr Robert Ernest Bailie OBE For services to the Economy and to Opera in Northern Ireland.

Co Antrim vet Dr David McKeown receives an OBE. (Pic: Freelance)

Mr Norman Cecil Fulton, Deputy Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Agriculture in Northern Ireland.

Ms Bronagh Anne Hinds, Co-Founder, Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition. For services to Peace and Promoting Women’s Rights.

der of the British Empire

OBE

John Martin

Mr David Cunningham, Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement.

Mr Ronald Joseph Dawson, For services to Fundraising and to Charity in Northern Ireland and Abroad.

Professor Donna Fitzsimons, Head, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Healthcare and to Education.

Dr David Paul Marshall, Lately Director of Census, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. For services to Official Statistics and Census taking in Northern Ireland.

Dr James McAleer, Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Northern Ireland Cancer Centre. For services to Cancer Care and Treatment in Northern Ireland.

Mr Paul John McGurnaghan, Director, Digital Services, Department for Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Information Technology and Digital Innovation.

Dr John David McKeown, Veterinary Surgeon. For services to the Veterinary Profession.

Professor Noel David Purdy, Director of Research and Scholarship, Stranmillis University College, Belfast. For services to Education.

Miss Joy Dorothea Elizabeth Margaret Agnes Scott, Lately Chair, Clanmil Housing Association. For services to Social Housing in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Karen Ann Turner, Leader, Traveller Education Support and Asylum Seeker and Refugee Support, Education Authority. For services to Education, to Minority Ethnic Support Services in Northern Ireland and to Speech and Drama.

MBE

Mr Jeremy Raymond David Adams, For services to Disability Sport.

Miss Valerie Margaret Elizabeth Adams, For services to Archives in Northern Ireland.

Mr William Edward Adamson, Northern Ireland Development Officer, National Sheep Association. For services to the Sheep Industry.

Mrs Alison Margaret Cairns, For services to Renal Patients and their Families within the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland.

Mr James Joseph Campbell, Lately Business Support Services Manager, Northern Ireland Audit Office. For Public Service.

Mr William George Alfred Carson, Founder, Container Ministry, Irish Methodist Mission Partnership. For services to the community in Northern Ireland and Abroad.

Mr Beverley Roy Corry, For services to Athletics.

Mr Patrick Joseph Duffy, For services to Special Olympics Sports and to Young People, particularly those with Learning Disabilities in the Newry and District Gateway Club.

Ms Clodagh Elizabeth Dunlop, For services to Stroke Survivors and to the Reform of Stroke Services.

Dr Robert Ian Grundy, Lately Chair, Matrix. For services to Science, Technology and Innovation Policy.

Mr Raymond Noel Hall, For services to Pipe Bands and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Mary Scott Hamilton, For services to Local Government, to Education and to Cross-Community Reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Catherine Ellen Harper, For services to Domestic Abuse Support in Northern Ireland.

Mr Stephen Joseph Harrison, Lately Principal, Gilnahirk Primary School, Belfast. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr James Stanley Mackey Huey, For services to Education and to Rugby in Northern Ireland.

Miss Elaine Hunniford, For services to Young People and to Safeguarding in Sport.

Mr James Noel Irwin, President, Dungannon and Moy Branch, Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to Veterans in Northern Ireland.

Professor Barbara Elizabeth Jane Jemphrey, Director, Institute of Professional Legal Studies, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Education.

Mr David James Johnston, Community Outreach Officer, Northern Ireland Office. For Public and Community Service in Northern Ireland.

Professor David Simon Jones FREng, Professor, Pharmaceutical and Biomaterial Engineering and lately Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Education and to Pharmacy.

Mr Máirtín Pádraig MacGabhann, For services to Organ Donation in Northern Ireland.

Mr John Madden BEM, Principal, Roddensvale School, Larne. For services to Education and to Children with Special Educational Needs.

Mr John James Martin, For services to Agriculture and Dairy Farming in Northern Ireland.

Dr Patricia Marion McCaffrey, Consultant Geriatrician, Southern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Older People in Northern Ireland.

Mr David Adrian McConville, Biomedical Services Manager, The State Pathologist's Department. For services to the Criminal Justice System in Northern Ireland.

Mr George Samuel McMath, Lately Deputy Principal, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to the Northern Ireland Census.

Mr Richard Alexander Glenn Moore, For services to Equine Assisted Therapy and Learning in Northern Ireland.

Mr Stephen William John Mulligan, Principal, Mossley Primary School, Newtownabbey, County Antrim. For services to Education.

Mr Desmond Carson Nevin, Executive Director, Customer and Operations, Northern Ireland Water. For Public Service.

Mrs Frances Nicholson, Lately Professional Social Worker, Department of Health Northern Ireland. For services to Social Work and to Adoption and Fostering Services.

Mr Nicholas William Niel Price DL, For services to the Food and Hospitality Industry and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Catherine Maria Quinn, Principal, Abbey Community College, Newtownabbey, County Antrim. For services to Education.

Mr Raymond Patrick Rafferty, Chair, Trade Unions, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Lindsay Elizabeth Margaret Robinson, For services to Perinatal Mental Health in Northern Ireland.

Ms Bernadette Shiels, For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland.

Professor Maxwell Sheldrake Watson, For services to Palliative Care Medicine.

Mr Robert Hugh Marshall Wilson, Lately Regional Officer for Northern Ireland, Association of School and College Leaders. For services to Education.

Mr William Joseph Young, Project Manager, South West College. For services to Civil Engineering Education.

BEM

Mr Brian Francis Adams, For services to Young People and Sport.

Mrs Ellen Laura Barnett, Volunteer, St Saviour's Church, Craigavon. For services to Music and to the community in Craigavon.

Mr Richard Collins Black, For services to the Royal British Legion in County Tyrone.

Mr Derek Frederick Lawrence Borland, For public service in Northern Ireland.

Mr John Caldwell, For voluntary services to the community in Donaghadee, County Down.

Mrs Elizabeth Ann Coleman, For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Belfast and Missionary Work in Africa.

Mr John Davidson, For services to the Licensed Retail Sector.

Mr Kevin John Dolan, Senior Supervisor, Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Forestry.

Ms Claire Louise Drummond, Head of Student Wellbeing, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education.

Mr Aidan Early, Chair and Co-Founder, Community First Responders Group Armagh and Tyrone. For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Adele Leona Elder, Area Catering Manager, Education Authority. For services to Education and to Charity in the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Mr William Hiram Gillespie, For services to Military and Police Support in Northern Ireland.

Mr Connor James Graham, Ambassador and Peer Mentor, Action Cancer Northern Ireland. For services to People with Skin Cancer.

Miss Sheelagh Elizabeth Greer, For services to Music in Northern Ireland.

Mr James Melvin Sands Hamilton, For services to Community Safety and the Neighbourhood Watch.

Mrs Irene Catherine Hewitt, For voluntary services in Londonderry.

Mrs Marguerite Mary Teresa Hull, For services to the St Vincent De Paul Society and to the community in Eglinton, County Londonderry.

Mrs Irene Elizabeth Hunter, For services to the Royal British Legion in County Londonderry.

Dr Michael Adair Ievers, For services to Drama in Northern Ireland.

Mr Andrew McCartney Kennedy, Chair, Board of Governors, Ballykeel Primary School, Ballymena. For voluntary service to Education and to the community in Ballymena, County Antrim.

Mrs Mandy Elizabeth Kilpatrick, Lately Principal Private Secretary to the Lady Chief Justice. For services to Justice.

Mr William Henry King, For public service in Northern Ireland.

Mr Erroll Adrian Lutton, For services to Hockey.

Mr Brian Sinclair Lynas, For services to the Boys' Brigade and to the community in County Antrim.

Mr Kenneth Wilson Manning, For services to the community in County Londonderry.

Mrs Elizabeth McCann, Receptionist, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service.

Mr Richard David McClune, For voluntary service to Police and Military Welfare in County Armagh.

Mr Francis Samuel McCoubrey, For services to Local Government and to the community in West and North Belfast.

Mrs Karen Diane McCourt, Lately Foster Carer. For services to Foster Care in Northern Ireland.

Mr Patrick Joseph McCourt, Lately Foster Carer. For services to Foster Care in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Audrey Jane McDowell, For voluntary and charitable services to the community in County Down.

Mr Gordon Ernest McDowell, For services to Sport and to the local community in County Down.

Miss Phyllis Michael, For services to Girlguiding Ulster and to the community in County Londonderry.

Mr Paul Mullen, For services to the community in County Tyrone.

Mrs Rosemarie Mullen, For services to the community in County Tyrone.

Miss Sarah-Jane Mullen, For services to the community in County Tyrone.

Mr Stephen Newell, For services to the community of Greyabbey, County Down.

Mrs Sharon Nurse, For services to Midwifery and Neonatal Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr William James Kennedy Patterson, Governor, Stranmillis University College, Queen's University Belfast. For voluntary service to Higher Education.

Mr John Maynard Forsythe Porter, For services to Scouting and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Ms Isabella Rafferty Foster Carer. For services to Foster Care in Northern Ireland.

Miss Hilary Richardson, For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Tobermore, County Londonderry.

Mrs Matilda Maud Richardson, Executive Officer, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For Public Service.

Mr Samuel Taylor, School Caretaker, Windsor Hill Primary School, Newry. For services to Education and to the community in Newry, County Down.

Ms Paula Tierney, For voluntary and charitable services to HomeStart Belfast North, particularly during Covid-19.

Mr Robert White, For services to Association Football and to Charity in North Belfast.

King’s Police Medal (KPM)

Mr John Cardwell, Detective Chief Inspector, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Niall McCready, Detective Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Mervyn Seffen, Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

King’s Ambulance Service Medal (KAM)