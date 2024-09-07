The ‘Kinnego’ name continues to rise in prominence amongst the ranks of Hereford herds in the UK and Ireland.

Recent years have been marked by key show and herd competition successes for the Kinnego team, headed up by Ciaran Kerr.

But it’s the growing demand for Kinnego genetics from both pedigree and commercial cattle breeders that has been the true vindication of what Ciaran has committed to achieving over recent years.

“The most satisfying aspect to all of this is the fact that the successes achieved, both inside and outside the show ring, have been driven by breeding decisions taken here on the farm,” Ciaran explained.

The team behind the Kinngeo Hereford herd: Ciaran Kerr, his wife Seauna and son James. (Pic: Freelance)

“And it takes time to make this happen. The aim is to produce elite pedigree Herefords that reflect the very best attributes of the breed.

“It’s also important that our breeding stock can perform well within all beef production scenarios.”

Ciaran is quick to highlight the docility of Hereford cattle and their ease of management.

He continued: “But that is only part of the story. Hereford cattle produce top quality beef, for the most part, from grazed grass and silage.

Kinnego 1 Amazon. (Pic: Kathryn Shaw)

“In addition, both steers and heifers can be easily finished on or before 26 months of age. So, they tick all the boxes from a sustainability perspective, where the future of beef production is concerned.”

The Kinnego herd currently comprise 12 breeding females.

The highlight of 2024 for Ciaran and all the other Kerr family members involved with the cattle was the tremendous performance notched up by Kinnego stock at the Hereford National Show.

The event was a highlight of this year’s Antrim Show, held On Saturday, July 27th.

Kinnego 1 Ann. (Pic: Kathryn Shaw)

The young Bull, Kinnego 1 Amazon, won the Male Hereford Junior Championship, the overall Junior Hereford male championship and was selected as the overall male reserve champion on the day.

Meanwhile, the equally impressive heifer, Kinnego 1 Ann, won the Hereford Junior female championship and was then selected as the reserve junior champion.

In addition, she took the best homebred heifer award. The Hereford pairs’ competition saw Ann and Amazon teaming up to take home the first prize.

Earlier in the year, the young bull and heifer had a similarly eye-catching Balmoral Show. Amazon was selected as the Hereford Reserve Junior Champion at the event.

At just 16 months of age Amazon was selected as the overall reserve Hereford Champion at the event. This added to his Balmoral Junior Bull Championship and Overall Breed Reserve titles.

The Kinnego herd was established by Ciaran and his late father Peter back in 2012. The enterprise first came to prominence with the performance of their uniquely successful stock bull: Mullaghdoopoll 1 Elite.

He was Northern Ireland’s Overall Hereford Bull of the Year in both 2016 and 2017.

Elite’s role of honour reflects his true quality. He was Supreme Overall Beef Interbreed Champion at Clogher Valley Show 2017.

Prior to this he had secured the Supreme Overall Reserve Interbreed Championship awards at both Lurgan and Saintfield Shows.

In total, Elite won 11 overall championships during the 2016 and 2017 show seasons.

He was also selected as the Northern Ireland Hereford Breed Association (NIHBA) Stock Bull of the Year in 2017.

The legacy that Mullaghdoopoll 1 Elite has already generated within the Kinnego herd is immense.

He is the grand sire of Kinnego 1 Valentino, a bull with a more than impressive show record. As a weanling he was selected as the NIHBA Best Spring Born Calf in 2021.

The following year he won the Overall Hereford Junior Championship at Balmoral, followed by the Overall Junior Championship at the 2022 Hereford National Show.

He was also selected as the Reserve Polled Bull of the Year for 2022. Now four years-old, Valentino is the stock bull at Kinnego Herefords.

But it was another stock bull purchase, that of Countryside Jack, which has added to the tremendous reputation, which the Kinnego herd now enjoys.

Bought as a weanling in 2021, he went to secure the overall Hereford Reserve Bull of the Year award in 2022. He is the sire of both Kinnego 1 Amazon and Kinnego 1 Ann.

Countryside Jack was sired by the renowned bull – Moyclare Phoenix. During his show career, Jack was selected as the 2022 Overall Reserve Senior Male Champion at that year’s Hereford National Show.

Also in 2022, he was selected as the Overall Reserve Hereford Bull of the Year.

Ciaran Kerr concluded: “The plan is to further develop the quality of the bloodlines within the herd. Hereford cattle breeding is my passion.

“The demand for quality Hereford genetics continues to grow. It is highly significant that increasing numbers of suckler farmers are now seeking to use pedigree Hereford bulls in order to breed high quality replacements.”

A selection of Kinnego breeding females and young bulls are available for sale.

For further information, contact Ciaran Kerr on: 07956 656588