Kinsella Flock takes top honours

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there were no records smashed on this occasion, there was a steady trade throughout.

Leading the prices was the Female and Overall Champion from George Knox at 900gns, the ewe lamb Kinsella Ann Summers, by the homebred tup Kinsella Enforcer.

Judge, Vicki Hainsworth from Lincolnshire, had no hesitation in giving this ewe lamb the top honours during the pre-sale show. She caught the eye of K&K Tinney, Donegal.

Kinsella Ann Summers Female and Overall Champion from George Knox. Image: MACGREGOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The same buyers also purchased the top price gimmer, again from George Knox’s Kinsella pen. This gimmer, Kinsella Yvonna, sired by the imported ram Chauve Titanium, stood first in its class.

Leading the way in the males was Tullyvallen Archie, a March born son of the homebred tup Tullyvallen Warlord. David Boyd of the Crawfordsland Flock was the successful bidder at 700gns.

Next up, and changing hands at 640gns for AJ Graham, was Tullyvallen Aga Can, sired by last year’s record price ram Crawfordsland Young Gun. It sold across the water to breeder Colin Phillips.

Another from the same pen, Tullyvallen Above Par, traded at 580gns after standing second in the ram lamb class.

Olwood Alfred Male Champion and Reserve Overall Champion from James Houston. Image: MACGREGOR PHOTOGRAPHY

A trio of ram lambs followed at 540gns, the first being Kilmoyle Apollo from Alistair Christie, selling to Jayne Tannahill. Next to sell at this price was Crawfordsland Ace, a full brother of last year’s top price and selling across the water to James Redfern. Lastly, Tullyvallen All Rounder from AJ Graham sold to Euan Campbell in Scotland.

Kinsella Anthony from George Knox sold for 520gns to James Houston after standing third in a strong line-up of lambs.

Male Champion and Reserve Overall ram lamb from the Oldwood Flock of James Houston, sired by Glengalliagh Will I Am, sold for 500gns in a two-way split to AJ Graham and O Keaskin, Cavan.

Top price Shearling Ram went to the first place and Reserve Male Champion from S&J Kerr, Fairyglen Young Fella, which sold for 520gns.

The Ballyhivistock Flock of Robert Calvin kept the female trade buoyant, selling ewe lambs at 720gns for a January born lamb by Kinsella Yogi to Joe Kennedy, Roscommon. Following closely behind was his next lamb in at 680gns to Rodney Bradley.

The club would like to thank all their generous sponsors – Strabane Mills, Shine (Ewe-Reka), McKay Bros ATV’s, O’Kane Agri Contracts, Kennedy Agri Equipment, First 4 Printing, NFU Mutual and Tannahill Livestock Care.

Thanks also to Dungannon Farmers Mart for all their help.

Averages:

Shearling Rams - 445gns; Ram Lambs - 435gns; Shearling Ewes - 431gns; Ewe lambs 675gns.

NI Rouge Premier Sale show results:

Shearling ram

1st, S&J Kerr; 2nd, S&J Kerr; 3rd, J Harbinson.

Ram lamb

1st, J Houston; 2nd, AJ Graham; 3rd, G Knox.

Aged ram

1st, S&J Kerr.

Shearling Ewe

1st, G Knox; 2nd, AJ Graham; 3rd, J Houston.

Ewe Lamb

1st, G Knox; 2nd, D Boyd; 3rd, R Calvin.

Aged Ewe

1st, AJ Graham; 2nd, G Knox; 3rd, AJ Graham.

Male Champion and Reserve Overall Champion - James Houston (ram lamb)

Reserve Male Champion - S&J Kerr (shearling ram)

Female Champion and Overall Champion - George Knox (ewe lamb)