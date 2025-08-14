Kirker Greer forms Australian partnership

Ryan McFarland of Kirker Greer Spirits in Belfast.

BELFAST based Kirker Greer Spirits and Proof Drinks Australia are partnering to bring Ukiyo Japanese Spirits and Born Irish Whiskey to Australia’s on-premise venues.

The agreement will see Proof Drinks Australia introduce Ukiyo’s award-winning Blossom, Yuzu and Tokyo Dry Gins, along with its Rice Vodka, to local venues.

These will be joined by Born Irish Whiskey, which is a contemporary blend of single malt and single grain Irish whiskeys infused with chocolate malt, roasted barley and vanilla. The brand has been gaining momentum in the UK and Europe.

Ryan McFarland, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer, Drinksology Kirker Greer, said: “We’re focused on long-term value creation for our brands, our partners, and ultimately for consumers. Ukiyo Japanese Spirits and Born Irish Whiskey are built on bold ideas and distinctive execution.

“Proof Drinks Australia shares our passion for premium, for quality, and for doing things differently. Together we’re building a strong foundation for meaningful growth in an important international market.”

Both sides in the partnership said the agreement is designed to go beyond standard distribution, with tailored programmes for each venue.

Proof Drinks Australia will work with on-trade partners on new serves, venue activations and customised support to help operators differentiate in a competitive market.

Proof Drinks Australia Managing Director Drew Doty said: “Ukiyo Japanese Spirits and Born Irish Whiskey bring something truly compelling to our portfolio.

“We pride ourselves on backing exceptional brands that offer more than just great liquid to the Australian consumer – they offer identity, narrative, and a reason to choose. This partnership is a perfect fit for our vision in 2025 and beyond.”

Kirker Greer Spirits sees the move as part of its strategy to grow its presence in the Asia Pacific market and strengthen its position as an innovative and disruptive player in the global spirits industry.