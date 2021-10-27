Knock-out and tractor handling in Co Tyrone

Derg Valley YFC's team, consisting of Ashley Hamilton, Kathryn Mitchell, Helena Clements and Christine Clements, pictured taking part in the 'Trolley Dash' at Tyrone YFC's County Knockout event at the Tyrone Farming Society, Omagh.

The event was well attended for both the knockout and tractor handling competition, with the event being conducted in a Covid-safe manner.

Overall, it was team from Newtownstewart Young Farmers took first place in the knockout.

In the male tractor handling, first place was Adam Wilson, Cappagh, second was Alistair McKelvey, Newtownstewart, third place was Matthew Wilson, Cappagh and fourth was Samuel Hunter, Derg Valley. In the female tractor handling section, first place was Kathryn Mitchell, Derg Valley, second was Shannen Vance, Trillick and District, third place was Zara Donnell, Newtownstewart Young Farmers and fourth place was Helena Clements, Derg Valley. Following the successful event, a spokesperson from Tyrone YFC said: “The event was a great success, and it was fantastic to be able to meet again in a Covid-19 safe manner.

A team from Newtownstewart YFC undertake the sack race, with plenty of thrills and spills along the way!

“A huge thank to William Wilson for conducting the tractor handling, ‘Agri Power’, Omagh for supplying the tractor and wrapper, John Armstrong for his invaluable help stewarding, and Stuart Mills, YFCU Deputy President, for making the journey down to mark the farm safety quiz. Thanks must also go to clubs who supported the night, bringing with them a variety of games, and to everyone who helped make the night a success.”

- Knockout competitors from Newtownstewart YFC are challenged to the three-legged race, which was one of the many inventive games at the recent Tyrone YFC County Knockout.

A determined team from Newtownstewart YFC clinched the top spot in an annual knockout held by County Tyrone YFC at the Tyrone Farming Society.

The Tyrone YFC county committee pictured with YFCU Deputy President, Stuart Mills, centre, are, from left, Shannen Vance, County Chair, Jake Cunningham, Tyrone County Treasurer, William Smith, Tyrone County PRO, and Natalie Burrows, Tyrone County Secretary.

- First place male tractor handling competitor, Adam Wilson, pictured atop the tractor, and second place driver, Alistair McKelvey, Newtownstewart, are congratulated by judge, William Wilson, and steward, John Armstrong.

First place female tractor handling competitor, Kathryn Mitchell, Derg Valley, pictured atop the tractor, and second place competitor, Shannen Vance, Trillick, pictured with competition judge, William Wilson, former president of the YFCU, and steward, John Armstrong, of Trillick YFC.

Competitors in the female section of the tractor handling competition, first place, Kathryn Mitchell, Derg Valley, second place, Shannen Vance, Trillick, third place, Zara Donnell, Newtownstewart and fourth place, Helena Clements, Derg Valley. Also pictured is competition steward, John Armstrong, former chairperson of County Tyrone YFC.

Cappagh YFC's County Knockout team gear up for the 'Trolley Dash', which was one of the many imaginative games on offer at the well-attended event.