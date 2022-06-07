Kubota to join Farming Simulator 22

Through the add-on pack, gamers can experience real-life replicas of many Kubota tractors and machines, including the US-only M8 tractor series, along with M7, M6 and M5 models, plus skid steer loaders and tracked loaders.
In addition, the Kubota pack contains an LA 2255 tractor-loader, and several RTV models, all designed to handle everyday farming tasks.
For multi-player farming, gamers can include passengers alongside the RTV operator, and fans of the brand can also equip their characters with Kubota-branded clothing from the virtual wardrobe.
Farming Simulator gives players the most complete farming experience, and the development of the Kubota pack, which is due to be released on 28 June, extends its appeal across PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S series and Stadium platforms.