Kverneland TL GEOSPREAD iDC - The next step in precision spreading

Kverneland is extending the disc spreader range with the Exacta TL GEOSPREAD iDC (intelligent Disc Control).

The iDC model offers the next step in precision spreading, especially in border spreading. Making it the perfect fit for all type of farms with a lot of borders.

The spreader will be operated in combination with a completely new user interface which is intuitive and easy to use.

Prepared for the future

Bert van der Horst, Product Application Specialist, commented: “The need for border spreading is increasing due to larger working widths and restrictions in legislation.

He continued: “The iDC can have a different RPM speed on the left and right hand side disc.

“This means that the outer disc can be reduced to an optimal speed for border spreading and the speed of the inner disc is optimised for full field spreading.

“By decreasing the RPM disc on the border side, the spreading pattern will be optimised as a result the yield will be increased in the area of border spreading.”

The settings with the requested disc RPM will directly be sent to the spreader via the AutosetApp.

The Kverneland TL GEOSPREAD iDC will automatically adjust the requested disc speed from the AutosetApp once the ExactLine - border spreading deflector - is lowered. This means improved settings and accuracy for border spreading in all conditions.

Intuitive and logical

The modern interface on the terminal has an easy navigation structure with an intuitive and logical layout and guarantees maximum user friendliness.

New features include: pre-sets to save different fertiliser types, easy filling mode including limit warning, easier service and diagnostics and usage of a digital inclination sensor to measure the slope of the spreader. This function helps the operator to adjust the spreader correctly regardless if the ground is sloping or whether the spreader is almost empty or fully loaded – which affects weight distribution and thus the slope.

The sensor helps to ensure an optimal spreading pattern and a more even yield. With this new interface, operators will be fully prepared for the future of spreading.