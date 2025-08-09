Ladies in Red sale scheduled for 23 August

The NI Limousin Cattle Breeders’ Club is hosting its third annual Ladies in Red Show and Sale at Ballymena Market on Saturday, 23rd August 2025.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The export show and sale, kindly sponsored by Thompsons, has attracted an entry of 42 top-quality pedigree Limousin females consigned by many of the province’s leading herds.

Entries have been received from the following herds: Aghadolgan (2), Ampertaine (2), Ballyrobin (4), Bernish (2), Birchwood (2), Boleyn, Carnew (3), Castlerock, Claragh, Cranmoney, Draperhill (2), Drumhilla, Glenmarshal (6), Hunters, Jalex (2), Killydun, Larkhill (3), Lenagh, Lynderg, McParlands (2), Nugent (2) and Tullyglush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English breeder Paul Tippets from Shifnal in Shropshire has been invited to judge the pre-sale show. Judging commences at 10.00am, with the sale scheduled to get underway at 1.00pm.

The British Limousin Society says 2024 will see it continue to share the insights that are coming from the analysis of its genotype data set. (Pic supplied by British Limousin Society)

Online bidding will be facilitated by Marteye.ie. Prospective buyers are asked to register in advance and request online bidding approval from Ballymena Mart.

Club chairman Kieran McCory said: “This is a sale not to be missed. The catalogue boasts an unrivalled selection of elite females from high health status herds.”

The heifers on offer range in age from December 2021 to January 2025 and will be eligible for immediate export to GB. Animals purchased for export to ROI will return to the farm of origin, providing prior arrangements have been agreed with the vendor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All heifers will be veterinary inspected on the morning of the sale. The sale will be conducted under BLCS rules, subject to recommended conditions of sale outlined by the NBA.

Further details and catalogues from Ballymena Mart tel: 028 2563 3470.

Follow the NI Limousin Club’s Facebook page for sale updates.

See next week’s Farming Life for more information.