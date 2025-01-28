Lakeland Dairies appoints Bernard Doherty as new independent director
With an extensive career spanning decades in tax, accounting, and business advisory services, Mr Doherty will serve as an independent non-executive director on the Board. He brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in supporting Lakeland Dairies’ ambitious value-add strategic direction, both nationally and internationally.
Mr Doherty, formerly head of tax at Grant Thornton, is widely recognised for his exceptional track record in providing financial, strategic, and operational guidance to national and international businesses across a diverse range of sectors including food and agriculture. Mr Doherty also has significant experience in complex transactions, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), reorganisation projects, and high-value tax interventions
Lakeland Dairies collects 2bn litres of high-quality milk from 3,200 farm families across 17 counties in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The co-operative serves more than 100 global markets with 240 products.
Announcing Bernard Doherty’s appointment to the board, Lakeland Dairies’ chairperson Niall Matthews said: “Bernard’s high-level expertise in strategic and operational leadership, alongside his proven track record in driving growth, M&A, will be a valuable asset to Lakeland Dairies as we expand our footprint at home and abroad.
“Through our ambitious strategy, Foundations for a Better Future, we are committed to delivering a sustainable milk price for our farm families while meeting the global needs of our customers.”
Commenting on his appointment, Bernard Doherty said: “I am honoured to join the board of Lakeland Dairies which is a progressive and forward-thinking organisation with a deep commitment to its farm family members, sustainability, and innovation.
“I look forward to working with the Board and staff to deliver the co-operative’s ambitious strategic objectives.”
A native of Co Monaghan, Mr Doherty is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland (FCA), a Fellow of the Irish Taxation Institute (FITI), a member of the Institute of Engineers of Ireland and is a past president of Irish Tax Institute. He has also written extensively on tax matters.
He is author of Corporate Transactions: Tax and Legal Issues and Butterworths Capital Gains Tax Guide: 2021.
