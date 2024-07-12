Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s largest dairy co-operative Lakeland Dairies has delivered a show of support to one of the most important rural charities in Northern Ireland.

At this year’s Balmoral Show, Lakeland Dairies nominated the worthy charity, Rural Support NI, to receive financial support of £1,200. The funds were donated by the Board at Lakeland Dairies.

Rural Support NI has been aiding farmers and their families for over 20 years by providing a listening and signposting service.

Commenting on the donation, Lakeland Dairies’ chairperson, Niall Matthews, said: “Lakeland Dairies is a farmer-owned co-operative that is a strong supporter of fostering prosperity across Northern Ireland.

David Stewart (Lakeland Dairies), Kevin Doherty (CEO, Rural Support), Victoria Ross (Farm Support Co-ordinator, Rural Support). (Pic: Freelance)

“The backbone of our co-op is our 3,200 family farms who ensure we are a vibrant business.

“On behalf of Lakeland Dairies, I am delighted to support Rural Support NI because it provides a vital lifeline to support farmers, their families and their businesses, especially in those difficult seasons in life.

“Rural Support provides a wide range of services including well-being advice and business guidance. There is also an emergency fund to support those who need financial assistance in exceptional circumstances.

“We value the contribution made by Rural Support and how its support has helped many of our neighbours in rural areas. Lakeland Dairies is delighted that we can play a part in supporting farmers.”

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support, commented: “We are very grateful to Lakeland Dairies for their support and their recent donation of £1,200. At Rural Support we understand how rewarding but equally how challenging farming can be at times and the impact this can have not only on the farmer but also the whole family and the farm business.

“Therefore, donations such as this are crucial to our work as it allows us to continue to support the farming community across Northern Ireland in relation to their farm business and personal wellbeing.”

For anyone who might need support please check out the website, www.ruralsupport.org.uk or call the freephone number on 0800 138 1678.