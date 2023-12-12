Lakeland Dairies increases base price for November
Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a price of 32.25p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in November. This represents a 2p/l increase to the base price and the inclusion of the unconditional 3p/l out-of-season payment.
A base price of 36c/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for November milk in the Republic of Ireland. The base price has increased by 2c/l. Qualifying farmers will also receive the usual out-of-season payment of 3c/l.
After a challenging year in the dairy industry, there are signs of improving sentiment in the global dairy markets.
The global supply and demand dynamic remains delicately poised as we come out of the peak production season in New Zealand and move halfway through the key dairy buying period of Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.
Overall, however, the key signals are showing positivity. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets closely in the time ahead.