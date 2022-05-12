Lakeland Dairies increases fixed milk price

Lakeland Dairies has adjusted the milk price it pays on existing fixed milk contracts with farmer suppliers.

By Ruth Rodgers
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:57 pm

This is to help alleviate the prolonged on-farm cost squeeze for farmers engaged in these contracts, as severe inflationary pressures on feed and fertiliser continue to bite.

In Northern Ireland the corresponding payment will be 7 p/litre on all milk in fixed price schemes for the same months.

In the Republic of Ireland, all fixed milk volumes will receive an 8 c/litre supplementary payment from April 2022 - December 2022 inclusive.

Lakeland Dairies said the supplementary initiative is underpinned by market support from its customers and is intended to assist in currently unprecedented market conditions.

