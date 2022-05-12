Lakeland Dairies increases fixed milk price

This is to help alleviate the prolonged on-farm cost squeeze for farmers engaged in these contracts, as severe inflationary pressures on feed and fertiliser continue to bite.

In Northern Ireland the corresponding payment will be 7 p/litre on all milk in fixed price schemes for the same months.

In the Republic of Ireland, all fixed milk volumes will receive an 8 c/litre supplementary payment from April 2022 - December 2022 inclusive.

