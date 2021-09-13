Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for August

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price for August by 0.3p/litre to 29.5p/litre.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its base milk price for August by 0.5 cpl to 36.5 cpl, including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

There continues to be a reasonable level of balance between supply and demand in the global dairy markets at present, with some fluctuations due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic.