Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for August
The Board of Lakeland Dairies has increased the co-operative’s milk price for August.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 12:30 pm
In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price for August by 0.3p/litre to 29.5p/litre.
In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its base milk price for August by 0.5 cpl to 36.5 cpl, including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.
There continues to be a reasonable level of balance between supply and demand in the global dairy markets at present, with some fluctuations due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic.
Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.